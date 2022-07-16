Today’s sarcastically labeled “nothing to see here” story comes from the New York Post citing other sources:

Using Paul Pelosi’s mugshot was a nice touch, but we’re sure everything’s totally on the up-and-up (cue eye roll).

Apparently not.

From the New York Post:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband purchased up to $5 million in stock options on a computer-chip company ahead of a vote on legislation next week that would deliver billions of dollars in subsidies to boost the chip-manufacturing industry, new financial disclosures show. Paul Pelosi purchased on June 17, 20,000 shares of Nvidia, a top semiconductor company, worth between $1 million and $5 million, the Daily Caller reported, citing disclosure reports filed by the House speaker. Senators are expected to convene as early as Tuesday to vote on a bipartisan competition bill to set aside $52 billion to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing and give tax credits for production, Reuters reported.

It’s worth noting that House Speaker Pelosi has nothing against members of Congress or their spouses trading stocks:

There seem to be millions of reasons Pelosi and others in the House and Senate oppose banning members of Congress from trading stocks.

“Shady AF” describes Pelosi’s trading background perfectly.

