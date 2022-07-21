Last week we told you about reports of a conveniently timed stock trade from Paul Pelosi, the spouse of Nancy Pelosi. The husband of the House Speaker bought millions in computer chip stocks shortly before a congressional vote on subsidies.

From the New York Post:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband purchased up to $5 million in stock options on a computer-chip company ahead of a vote on legislation next week that would deliver billions of dollars in subsidies to boost the chip-manufacturing industry, new financial disclosures show. Paul Pelosi purchased on June 17, 20,000 shares of Nvidia, a top semiconductor company, worth between $1 million and $5 million, the Daily Caller reported, citing disclosure reports filed by the House speaker. Senators are expected to convene as early as Tuesday to vote on a bipartisan competition bill to set aside $52 billion to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing and give tax credits for production, Reuters reported.

“Nothing to see here,” right? That’s what Nancy Pelosi would like everybody to believe.

Pelosi took one question about her husband’s questionable stock purchase. Why only one question? Because Pelosi wasn’t about to stick around for a second:

Reporter: "Has your husband ever made a stock purchase or sale based on information received from you?" Speaker Pelosi: "No, absolutely not." pic.twitter.com/HLIbTvwqKg — Forbes (@Forbes) July 21, 2022

“NOOooo.” Sure, Nancy, whatever you say.

Oof, can anyone view this and come away thinking there’s no smoke here? #NVIDIA https://t.co/Cv2znxFKOG — Chris Casey (@ChrisBCasey) July 21, 2022

Insider trading is ok for Congress in the US. https://t.co/tG1pYlfD4g — thirtyscale.loopring.eth (@thirtyscale) July 21, 2022

Sure looks that way.

***

Related:

Nancy Pelosi’s office responds to news of husband’s conveniently timed stock trades (Sen. Josh Hawley has a better idea)