You know, we’re really starting to like this Ryan Long fella. Dude’s got a knack for pouring salt in all the right wounds.

And few wounds are more deserving of salt right now than the sucking chest wound that is CNN+. So for his latest video, Long naturally set out to do what he could to add to CNN+’s most public humiliation to date.

But during the course of filming, things took an unexpected but still utterly satisfying turn.

Intrigued? Good. You should be.

Take the almost-six minutes to watch the video and just try and tell us that you wouldn’t spend 600 minutes watching quality footage like this:

We could cry, it’s so dang beautiful.

From CNN+ pile-on to stirring defense of the First Amendment. You can’t ask for more than that. You just can’t.

Same, man. Same.

***

