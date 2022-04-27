You know, we’re really starting to like this Ryan Long fella. Dude’s got a knack for pouring salt in all the right wounds.

And few wounds are more deserving of salt right now than the sucking chest wound that is CNN+. So for his latest video, Long naturally set out to do what he could to add to CNN+’s most public humiliation to date.

But during the course of filming, things took an unexpected but still utterly satisfying turn.

This legend has my back pic.twitter.com/X5hED4ynoS — Ryan Long – STANDUP SPECIAL ON YOUTUBE (@ryanlongcomedy) April 27, 2022

Intrigued? Good. You should be.

Full video is insane https://t.co/rvY8rGZZUv — Ryan Long – STANDUP SPECIAL ON YOUTUBE (@ryanlongcomedy) April 27, 2022

Take the almost-six minutes to watch the video and just try and tell us that you wouldn’t spend 600 minutes watching quality footage like this:

We could cry, it’s so dang beautiful.

I love how it started completely different from how it ended — Jared Bell 🇺🇸 (@jaredadairbell) April 27, 2022

That went sideways with a quickness! 😂🤣😂 — T S (@notsoStThomas) April 27, 2022

From CNN+ pile-on to stirring defense of the First Amendment. You can’t ask for more than that. You just can’t.

@ryanlongcomedy Those farmers' market dorks chumped you, dude. And the weird guy was actually right about everything. He's the kind of old school NYC weirdo that made NYC what it was. — Just some guy (@iamwhoisme) April 27, 2022

This was my favourite video in a while haha https://t.co/ICVo385ztV — Ryan Long – STANDUP SPECIAL ON YOUTUBE (@ryanlongcomedy) April 27, 2022

Same, man. Same.

