In case you missed it like we did, celebrated actress House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez graced last night’s “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” with her presence. So generous of her to take time out of her busy schedule of amassing social media clout doing very important political business to get out there and mingle with the peasants from afar.

Watch and fawn:

After repeating debunked conspiracy theory that GOP "members of Congress brought in the insurrectionists to essentially case the joint," Rep. @AOC accuses them of not being “very intelligent” pic.twitter.com/pUWNxKSY37 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 29, 2022

When AOC refers to GOP congressmen bringing in “insurrectionists to essentially case the joint,” we assume she’s referring to the footage of GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk leading a group on a tour at the Capitol and in House office buildings on January 5, 2021. That supposed smoking gun turned out to be a huge bust, but AOC’s not the type of gal to let facts get in the way of a juicy narrative, is she?

AOC: “When any one of those branches [of govt] overreaches its authority, it's the responsibility of the other two to check the overreach … SCOTUS has engaged in the overreaching … in denying the human & civil rights of any pregnant person or person that could become pregnant" pic.twitter.com/5MHUd33WSg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 29, 2022

The “insurrectionists” aren’t “very intelligent.” Unlike AOC here, who believes that allowing babies to be born is a violation of human rights and that “pregnant person” is a scientific term.

AOC: "During Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s attempt to restore the country, during the Great Depression, with the Green New Deal — not the Green New Deal, the New Deal, the New Deal. Anyways!” pic.twitter.com/fYwHbZQUNQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 29, 2022

Oh, lawdy … specifically bringing up Dred Scott with regard to bad SCOTUS decisions. Libs have been doing this a whole lot, evidently not realizing that Dred Scott was “settled law” once, too, before it was overturned, just like Roe v. Wade. AOC doesn’t know what the hell she’s talking about, but she knows she wants Joe Biden to do an end-run around SCOTUS by expanding and packing the court so she can get what she wants.

And in her mind, that’s all she really needs to know. And it’s all Stephen Colbert needs to know in order to know that he wants her to replace Joe Biden as president in 2024:

.@StephenAtHome to AOC: Can you please run for president in 2024? pic.twitter.com/Pr1qgkdWmZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 29, 2022

Annnnnnd scene.

Well, there’s actually one more thing from AOC’s appearance that we’d like to highlight:

Believe it or not, Colbert had AOC on for not one, not two, but three segments last night. Not a single laugh was had throughout. Late night TV has become the place where fun goes to die. https://t.co/VGPnqBnRIa — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 29, 2022

“Not a single laugh” is a little unfair … the audience did laugh when AOC mentioned FDR’s nonexistent “Green New Deal.”

Anyways! We hope you enjoyed that little spectacle as much as we did. Of course, no one could possibly have enjoyed it more than Stephen Colbert.

Don't ever make the mistake of thinking Colbert can't be more pathetic, because he tops himself on almost a daily basis. https://t.co/HC32AspEz4 — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) June 29, 2022

It's all satire at this point. Blows my mind that anyone takes this seriously anymore. And I really have to wonder how Colbert sleeps at night… — Danny, no association 17th letter (@Danny_Withnail) June 29, 2022

