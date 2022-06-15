“Loudermilk” has been a white-hot trending topic on Twitter today:

So, what’s up with that? Well, apparently surveillance footage has recently surfaced featuring Georgia Republican Rep. Barty Loudermilk leading a tour group around areas that were stormed by insurrectionists on January 6, 2021. The timestamp for the footage in question? January 5. Coincidence? Not according to the illustrious and very serious January 6 committee:

Surveillance footage shows a tour led by Loudermilk to areas in the House Office Buildings, as well as the entrances to Capitol tunnels. Individuals on the tour photographed/recorded areas not typically of interest to tourists: hallways, staircases and security checkpoints. pic.twitter.com/Rjhf2BTdbc — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 15, 2022

Tourists taking photos while on a tour? Dear God. We never thought it could happen here.

Normal. We all take pictures of staircases on tours, right?? https://t.co/iwMzqQ02lb — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 15, 2022

We’ve never appropriately reckoned with how closely the US averted a massacre on Capitol Hill on 1/6…. https://t.co/YyDEK8C5oH — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) June 15, 2022

Personally, we don’t find stuff like hallways and staircases all that memorable or interesting. But it seems like the January 6 committee is a bit lacking when it comes to evidence supporting their insinuation that Rep. Loudermilk was helping the rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6.

They are full BlueAnon at this point. https://t.co/KW2eozlsmt — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 15, 2022

This kind of thing is how you know the J6 Committee is nothing more than a Democrat political propaganda show. Members of Congress give tours all the time. J6 Committee doing their best to encourage conspiratorial thinking here about a congressman doing normal things. https://t.co/Uj84wTKegc — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) June 15, 2022

If we were on the January 6 committee, we’d make sure to cross all of our T’s and dot all of our I’s before putting such a big matzo ball out there. But they’re not known for taking the most careful and thoughtful of approaches, are they?

Please take a look. These are not normal tour routes, the Capitol was closed to tours. https://t.co/DYCrgl1ijB — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) June 15, 2022

“Please take a look,” says committee member Adam Kinzinger, who for some strange reason, couldn’t be bothered to take a look at what the Capitol Police Chief actually had to say about the tour in question:

Adam Kinzinger honors the Capitol police when it’s convenient, and dishonors their work when it doesn’t fit his agenda – directly going against them today after they cleared Loudermilk yesterday.https://t.co/czAA0w7QCS https://t.co/2jPo3stWvW — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) June 15, 2022

They cleared Loudermilk, you say?

Chief of Capitol Police YESTERDAY: “No evidence” Loudermilk entered Capitol on 1/5 with tour group. "We train our officers on being alert for people conducting surveillance or reconnaissance, and we do not consider any of the activities we observed as suspicious." pic.twitter.com/mzhPCOaDVO — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) June 15, 2022

Oh. Well, shoot. Kinzinger and the January 6 committee look pretty silly right now. Not that that’s ever bothered them before.

(🔐) BREAKING NEWS: Capitol Police Confirms Loudermilk Gave Large Capitol Complex Tour on Insurrection Eve in Buildings Trumpist Insurrectionists Aimed to Occupy I hope you’ll RETWEET this—as it proves that today’s breaking news isn’t what anyone thought. https://t.co/oJJc2jmDzn — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 14, 2022

It certainly doesn’t appear to be what Seth Abramson and the Resistance thought. Though we’re sure they’ll find a way to spin it soon enough.

I’m excited for the storyline that the Capitol police are covering for insurrectionists now. The Capitol police! This is what is being insinuated by hacks on the 1/6 committee today, and hacks in the media like @JohnJHarwood and many others, by going against their conclusions. — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) June 15, 2022