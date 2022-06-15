“Loudermilk” has been a white-hot trending topic on Twitter today:

So, what’s up with that? Well, apparently surveillance footage has recently surfaced featuring Georgia Republican Rep. Barty Loudermilk leading a tour group around areas that were stormed by insurrectionists on January 6, 2021. The timestamp for the footage in question? January 5. Coincidence? Not according to the illustrious and very serious January 6 committee:

Tourists taking photos while on a tour? Dear God. We never thought it could happen here.

Personally, we don’t find stuff like hallways and staircases all that memorable or interesting. But it seems like the January 6 committee is a bit lacking when it comes to evidence supporting their insinuation that Rep. Loudermilk was helping the rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6.

If we were on the January 6 committee, we’d make sure to cross all of our T’s and dot all of our I’s before putting such a big matzo ball out there. But they’re not known for taking the most careful and thoughtful of approaches, are they?

“Please take a look,” says committee member Adam Kinzinger, who for some strange reason, couldn’t be bothered to take a look at what the Capitol Police Chief actually had to say about the tour in question:

They cleared Loudermilk, you say?

Oh. Well, shoot. Kinzinger and the January 6 committee look pretty silly right now. Not that that’s ever bothered them before.

It certainly doesn’t appear to be what Seth Abramson and the Resistance thought. Though we’re sure they’ll find a way to spin it soon enough.

