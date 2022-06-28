Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants President Joe Biden to open “open abortion clinics on federal lands in red states right now,” calling the move “the babiest of the babiest of baby steps”:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ: “Open abortion clinics on federal lands in red states right now!” “Right now!” pic.twitter.com/sFvl101mSt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2022

Well, we regret to inform here that the Biden administration is not likely to take “the babiest of the babiest of the baby steps” anytime soon, but HHS Sec. Xaiver Becerra does say “all options are on the table”:

“What I can tell you is that we are aware of a number of ideas and proposals. Many of which we have been considering internally ourselves. We have made no decisions yet. We certainly would have conversations with the president to make sure we implement his directives to us in trying to protect women’s reproductive healthcare services. But, as I said, every option is on the table. We will take a look at everything we can and everything we do will be in compliance with the law”

Watch for yourself:

SUPREME COURT: HHS Sec. Xavier Becerra is asked whether the Biden Administration will open clinics on federal lands following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/8FTfzFp9Dy — Forbes (@Forbes) June 28, 2022

As for abortion pills staying legal across the U.S., Becerra tells Dems to “stay tuned”:

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra says to “stay tuned” on the status of abortion medication after Roe reversal: “Even though it’s a law that I personally believe jeopardizes the health of women, we will stay within the confines of the law.” pic.twitter.com/DzDH4xkD6E — The Recount (@therecount) June 28, 2022

Becerra’s answer, however, has left even reporters who cover the FDA confused:

I tweet this not to poke fun at the secretary but just to point out that as someone who covers the FDA, this answer confused me. In fact, I'm more confused than prior to this presser. I can only imagine the average person hearing this answer, and how their head would spin. — Nicholas Florko (@NicholasFlorko) June 28, 2022

And, we expect, AOC won’t like “stay tuned” either.

***

Related:

AOC’s attempt to dunk on Jim Jordan by blaming Republicans for most of the ‘deadliest cities’ is ALL fail

AOC calls for impeachment hearings on Justices Kavanaugh, Barrett and Thomas

An ‘absolutely giddy’ AOC shows up at SCOTUS and tells pro-abort lefties to take to the streets

Tags: