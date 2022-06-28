Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants President Joe Biden to open “open abortion clinics on federal lands in red states right now,” calling the move “the babiest of the babiest of baby steps”:

Well, we regret to inform here that the Biden administration is not likely to take “the babiest of the babiest of the baby steps” anytime soon, but HHS Sec. Xaiver Becerra does say “all options are on the table”:

“What I can tell you is that we are aware of a number of ideas and proposals. Many of which we have been considering internally ourselves. We have made no decisions yet. We certainly would have conversations with the president to make sure we implement his directives to us in trying to protect women’s reproductive healthcare services. But, as I said, every option is on the table. We will take a look at everything we can and everything we do will be in compliance with the law”

Watch for yourself:

As for abortion pills staying legal across the U.S., Becerra tells Dems to “stay tuned”:

Becerra’s answer, however, has left even reporters who cover the FDA confused:

And, we expect, AOC won’t like “stay tuned” either.

***

