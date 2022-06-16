As we told you yesterday, the January 6 Committee released a video showing a man allegedly on a tour led by George GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk, where he “photographed/recorded areas not typically of interest to tourists: hallways, staircases and security checkpoints.”

ICYMI, here’s that video again:

Surveillance footage shows a tour led by Loudermilk to areas in the House Office Buildings, as well as the entrances to Capitol tunnels. Individuals on the tour photographed/recorded areas not typically of interest to tourists: hallways, staircases and security checkpoints. pic.twitter.com/Rjhf2BTdbc — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 15, 2022

Later on in the day, Rep. Loudermilk said the man was taking a photo of a “golden eagle sconce” on the wall:

Loudermilk says that man took a picture of the staircase because there was a "golden eagle sconce"https://t.co/8U0GymyYeo — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) June 15, 2022

And here’s the sconce. Pretty cool, right? Like, it IS something you’d take a photo of if you’re touring the Capitol:

In comments captured by @KyleAlexStewart, Barry Loudermilk cited a golden eagle on the stairwell the man was filming. Per my own photo circa 2019, there is indeed a pretty cool golden eagle in that stairwell. pic.twitter.com/jBahEUvgiP — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 15, 2022

As for the filming of checkpoints and other areas of the Capitol, here’s some video the committee DID NOT release. This guy, like any normal tourist would, was filming EVERYTHING:

“We’re with Barry Loudermilk of Georgia…" Little scoop here: more video from the man filming the Jan. 5 Capitol tour that wasn't included in committee's video. He takes particular interest in the "How The House Works" sign, appears to just be filming anything and everything. pic.twitter.com/CTxY6oe9Oc — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 15, 2022

Unbelievable. Why should we trust a single thing released by the committee? Think about it, a group made up of congressmen and their staffers didn’t bother to even check what might be in that stairwell before smearing an American citizen:

This video shows one of the guests on Loudermilk’s inside Jan. 5 tour ominously name-checking Pelosi, Schumer, Nadler and AOC on Jan. 6 and chortling with a fellow Trumpie about using a weaponized American flag against “somebody special.” @January6thCmte is seeking more info. https://t.co/NUlQTmMa84 — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) June 15, 2022

And journos went along with it.

If Jake Sherman is so “well acquainted” with this stairwell, why didn’t he mention the golden eagle? Instead he says, “nothing remarkable in that staircase in any way”:

I am well acquainted with the areas this man is photographing. 1) The stairwell near the bank in Longworth near Dunkin Donuts. Nothing remarkable in that staircase in any way. 2+3) The security checkpoint in the tunnel leading from Cannon/Longworth to the Capitol Strange. https://t.co/940WQT2n1y — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 15, 2022

Journos, you’ve wrecked your own industry.

