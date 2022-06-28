We don’t know about you guys, but when it comes to hot-button political issues, we just can’t get enough liberal celebrities’ opinions. The more, the better!

So you can imagine how grateful we were to hear that actress and comedienne Wanda Sykes had some thoughts about the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision effectively overturning Roe v. Wade:

Wanda Sykes: US "no longer a democracy" after Roe ruling https://t.co/llCIJTe4JL pic.twitter.com/n942Lrucqc — The Hill (@thehill) June 28, 2022

More from The Hill:

“I’m a Black, gay woman and I have a daughter. So I’m not doing so well right now,” the comedian said Monday during an interview with Stephen Colbert on CBS’s “The Late Show.” Sykes ripped the Supreme Court for its decision Friday to strike down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had established constitutional right to an abortion. “It’s like the country, it’s no longer a democracy, right? I mean, we’re no longer majority rule,” the 58-year-old “The Upshaws” star said.

This gal gets it!

Except no she doesn’t. Not even a little bit. Sykes complaint is stupid (and it’s stupid aside from the “We’re not a democracy; we’re a constitutional republic” point we could make). Wanda Sykes is complaining about how the people have lost their voice because … the federal government can no longer tell states what to do.

A democracy is exactly what we are now, as the issue moves back to States and elected officials. — John Cain (@JohnDCain) June 28, 2022

The U.S. is no longer a democracy because… *checks notes* …an issue that was once decided on by an unelected government body is now free to be voted on democratically by the people.@iamwandasykes https://t.co/PLyK2W3z3X — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 28, 2022

Forget it; she’s rolling. Right onto the floor. With a loud, heavy thud:

Comedian Wanda Sykes @iamwandasykes: “The problem is that middle stuff. It is those states in the middle, that red stuff. Why do they tell get to tell us what to do, where the majority of us live out, New York, California, and we are paying for all this crap, really?" pic.twitter.com/vocoqUQPL3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 28, 2022

We’re going to need a truckload of ShamWows to wipe up all that oozing condescension. Like, it’s just absolutely brazen with them. They’re looking down at “that red stuff” from their ivory towers in New York and California and think that makes them the good guys in this scenario.

The problem is the great unwashed in middle America. Good take.

Also, NY & CA govern themselves. People are heading for the exits in both places, but the icky states aren’t stopping them from making bad governing decisions. That’s the system. https://t.co/QHK3RfqJ9g — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 28, 2022

Put Wanda Sykes and Stephen Colbert together and you’ve only got about 3.25 brain cells between them. But what they lack in intelligence, they more than make up for in suffocating elitism. They genuinely believe that they know better than you and that they are better than you.

This two-minute video from the Democratic Party late-night show provides a fascinating and highly illustrative look inside the liberal mindset. Highly recommended:pic.twitter.com/EOXaEiRI5H — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 28, 2022

By all means, liberals and Democrats, keep riding this train. Right over the edge of the cliff.

***

Related:

THUD: Wanda Sykes’ profane rant about Trump & family separation gets interrupted by HARD trip over Obama