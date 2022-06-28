We don’t know about you guys, but when it comes to hot-button political issues, we just can’t get enough liberal celebrities’ opinions. The more, the better!

So you can imagine how grateful we were to hear that actress and comedienne Wanda Sykes had some thoughts about the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision effectively overturning Roe v. Wade:

“I’m a Black, gay woman and I have a daughter. So I’m not doing so well right now,” the comedian said Monday during an interview with Stephen Colbert on CBS’s “The Late Show.”

Sykes ripped the Supreme Court for its decision Friday to strike down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had established constitutional right to an abortion.

“It’s like the country, it’s no longer a democracy, right? I mean, we’re no longer majority rule,” the 58-year-old “The Upshaws” star said.

Except no she doesn’t. Not even a little bit. Sykes complaint is stupid (and it’s stupid aside from the “We’re not a democracy; we’re a constitutional republic” point we could make). Wanda Sykes is complaining about how the people have lost their voice because … the federal government can no longer tell states what to do.

Forget it; she’s rolling. Right onto the floor. With a loud, heavy thud:

We’re going to need a truckload of ShamWows to wipe up all that oozing condescension. Like, it’s just absolutely brazen with them. They’re looking down at “that red stuff” from their ivory towers in New York and California and think that makes them the good guys in this scenario.

 

Put Wanda Sykes and Stephen Colbert together and you’ve only got about 3.25 brain cells between them. But what they lack in intelligence, they more than make up for in suffocating elitism. They genuinely believe that they know better than you and that they are better than you.

By all means, liberals and Democrats, keep riding this train. Right over the edge of the cliff.

