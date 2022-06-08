Discussing the reported assassination attempt on Brett Kavanaugh on CNN today, journalist Whitney Wild was very careful to remind viewers that “there are emotions on both sides.”

Totally coincidentally and not because CNN is a shameless mouthpiece for the Democratic Party, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin made similar point:

Durbin on man arrested in connection with threat to Kavanaugh: Violence is never acceptable wherever it turns up on the political spectrum. We held a hearing yesterday on domestic terrorism. It is a metastasizing threat to the United States. We've got to take it seriously. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 8, 2022

And Dick Durbin is taking it so seriously that he can’t bring himself to unequivocally condemn an attempt on a Supreme Court Justice’s life.

dick durbin just “both side-d” this. god, classic racist dick durbin. https://t.co/JX7LZKXTS7 — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) June 8, 2022

Dick “Very Fine People on Both Sides” Durbin.

I strongly disagree with most of Brett Kavanaugh's rulings and legal opinions, but political violence is NEVER acceptable under any circumstances! https://t.co/wxZBMg9oWc — Aaron Apollo Camp (@campaaronapollo) June 8, 2022

That tweet right there is what Dick Durbin could have and should have said.

If Dick Durbin were genuinely interested in condemning left-wing political violence, he would. That he didn’t today speaks volumes.

Only if by “disavow,” you mean “agree with.”

