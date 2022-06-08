Police arrested a man — who was reportedly armed with a gun, a knife, and pepper spray — near Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland in the middle of the night. According to reports, he planned to assassinate Kavanaugh in large part out of anger over the prospect of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

"Two people familiar with the investigation said the initial evidence indicates the man was angry about the leaked draft of an opinion by SCOTUS signaling the court is preparing to overturn Roe. v. Wade …" — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 8, 2022

In a case like this, one would think that it’d be pretty easy for a mainstream media outlet to concede that an attempt to murder a Supreme Court Justice is unequivocally a bad thing. But then one would remember that mainstream media outlets like CNN exist:

CNN on the man arrested with a gun wanting to kill Brett Kavanaugh: "We don't yet know what the nature of the threat was…There are emotions on both sides. Federal officials have made clear…they believe the risk truly comes from both sides[.]" pic.twitter.com/j2pdrQDgD6 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 8, 2022

Our expectations for you were low, CNN, but holy moly.

CNN reporter claiming that “We don’t yet know … what kind of weapon this man might have had, if he had one at all” while the CNN chyron blares “MAN WITH WEAPON DETAINED NEAR JUSTICE KAVANAUGH’S HOME” is just 😘👌. https://t.co/9HglzcW8Rj — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 8, 2022

Peak CNN. If we didn’t know any better, we might think that Whitney Wild is a member of Ruth Sent Us.

If anyone needs us, we’ll be spending the next several hours trying to pick our jaws up off the floor.

While other outlets are reporting that the man arrested trying to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh had admitted to police he was there to kill him and that he had a gun/knife/pepper spray, CNN's @WhitneyWReports tries to downplay the threat and obfuscate the facts. — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 8, 2022

Real News, Mr. President.

Is this CNN's “very fine people on both sides” moment? CNN host says "the risk truly comes from both sides of this abortion debate" after a man is arrested with a weapon outside Kavanaugh’s home. pic.twitter.com/6ptmvUF9sT — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) June 8, 2022

Not @CNN’s @WhitneyWReports trying to “both sides” and assassination attempt on a sitting Supreme Court Justice, no way. https://t.co/LoTOPMUrW9 — Anthony (@AwwSilverback) June 8, 2022

Donald Trump’s “very fine people on both sides” remark was wildly and repeatedly distorted, often by CNN. But Whitney Wild literally both-sides’d this and we won’t hear a peep from anyone else at CNN about her condoning violent extremism.

The lengths to which they’ll go to justify, excuse, or give the benefit of the doubt. It takes but a scrap of potential evidence to convict a conservative in the media’s court of public opinion, but takes overwhelming & indisputable evidence before left-wing guilt is considered. https://t.co/gy8rTFhWHi — Natalie Argyle (@NatalieArgyle) June 8, 2022

I'm surprised they didn't try to tie it into J6 — The Populist Ape (@basementpoli) June 8, 2022

Actually, so are we. Talk about a missed opportunity.

An assassination attempt not enough to bring @CNN back to reality. https://t.co/23RAxOZ1yA — Undead FOIA (@UndeadFoia) June 8, 2022

Let’s just say that CNN’s “reality” is very different from ours.

The new hard news CNN! https://t.co/80CG6DiC3h — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 8, 2022

