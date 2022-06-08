Police arrested a man — who was reportedly armed with a gun, a knife, and pepper spray — near Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland in the middle of the night. According to reports, he planned to assassinate Kavanaugh in large part out of anger over the prospect of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

In a case like this, one would think that it’d be pretty easy for a mainstream media outlet to concede that an attempt to murder a Supreme Court Justice is unequivocally a bad thing. But then one would remember that mainstream media outlets like CNN exist:

Our expectations for you were low, CNN, but holy moly.

Peak CNN. If we didn’t know any better, we might think that Whitney Wild is a member of Ruth Sent Us.

If anyone needs us, we’ll be spending the next several hours trying to pick our jaws up off the floor.

Real News, Mr. President.

Donald Trump’s “very fine people on both sides” remark was wildly and repeatedly distorted, often by CNN. But Whitney Wild literally both-sides’d this and we won’t hear a peep from anyone else at CNN about her condoning violent extremism.

Actually, so are we. Talk about a missed opportunity.

Let’s just say that CNN’s “reality” is very different from ours.

