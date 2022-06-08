In the wee hours of the morning, a man was taken into police custody. This particular man happened to be armed … and very close to the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

It’s no big stretch to be wondering how the fine folks behind Ruth Sent Us are feeling about this. Let’s check their Twitter feed to see, shall we?

Earlier today, @RuthSentUs's website where the group doxxed Supreme Court Justices last month went down. Minutes ago, the group tweeted a WaPo story about a man arrested near Kavanaugh's house w/ a weapon, commenting: "We are committed to non-violence."https://t.co/r8uXXWmDzS pic.twitter.com/HgnU8Q6S34 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 8, 2022

No, they seriously tweeted that:

We are committed to non-violence. Fundamentalists will talk non-stop about how our peaceful protests inspired this, rather than the daily mass-murders in America. 😏 Oh, what was this “weapon” the “California man” had? If it was a gun or even a knife, police would say so. 😏 pic.twitter.com/tTDk2OFxVN — Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@RuthSentUs) June 8, 2022

“We are committed to non-violence.” That’s why they dug up and published addresses where disgruntled pro-aborts and violent leftists could find Supreme Court Justices.

As of this morning, per this archive, the https://t.co/MdBy0cKXeC website was still up.https://t.co/QN1eRc3R3B pic.twitter.com/Hpgj6shQmW — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 8, 2022

At one point, the website had actually linked two specific house addresses. RuthSentUs never responded to my inquiry, and Google eventually removed the map & addresses for Terms of Service violations.https://t.co/HmbHG37Klz — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 8, 2022

So, yes, they did literally publish addresses… pic.twitter.com/CPgMlmtAVB — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 8, 2022

This part of their tweet was pretty great in its own right:

Well, Ruth Sent Us, as it happens …

The "weapons" that "California man" had were: a "gun", a "knife", and some "pepper spray". https://t.co/KmVX6xOxmJ https://t.co/QAbp6woxGQ — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) June 8, 2022

Well it appears it was both, and pepper spray.

So quick to respond as if this man was “known” by your terrorist org https://t.co/4J7ubrUmwb — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 8, 2022

That’s a great point, actually. Ruth Sent Us sure was quick to downplay their role here, and to downplay the attempted assassination itself. Weird.

The hate group that put a target on Kavanaugh's home is trying to distance themselves from the attempted assassination.

They're even trying to deny he had a weapon. https://t.co/GuAQoc2SH2 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 8, 2022

Solid retcon work there, guys https://t.co/wAITioODdR — The H2 (@TheH2) June 8, 2022

Terrorists gonna be terrorism apologists.

He had a gun & a knife. Just say what this man did was wrong. That’s all. https://t.co/Vnh6nMdeFU — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 8, 2022

A gun & a knife? What if he only had a knife? Would you feel differently? pic.twitter.com/hqD43fGtrt — Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@RuthSentUs) June 8, 2022

An assassination attempt is an assassination attempt is an assassination attempt.

And Ruth Sent Us is clearly down with assassination attempts.

Surely you'll be happy to spread your personal address and info then? https://t.co/YMEUIjcwDQ — Virginia Mises Caucus (@LPMisesCaucusVA) June 8, 2022

Surely you understand the difference between private citizens and public officials, especially those with large taxpayer-funded salaries for life? — Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@RuthSentUs) June 8, 2022

So if the man had been successful in murdering Brett Kavanaugh, Kavanaugh would’ve deserved it because of his seat on the Supreme Court.

Ruth Sent Us is dangerous, plain and simple. They have no semblance of a conscience:

“Near” the Justice’s heavily guarded home? Not even on his street? Congress passed funding for 24/7 protection of these fundamentalists in ONE DAY after the first protest at Kavanaugh’s home. Congress can’t pass anything to protect our schoolchildren. #Uvalde pic.twitter.com/H63TRRgfQl — Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@RuthSentUs) June 8, 2022

Completely twisted.

They really are.

"“Near” the Justice’s heavily guarded home? Not even on his street?" They sound disappointed. pic.twitter.com/LLhZbtYJgQ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 8, 2022

If Kavanaugh had been murdered, they’d be raising money for the killer’s legal defense.

"So what if an assassin is out there? DEAL WITH IT." https://t.co/ESvB0YUg9G — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 8, 2022

Ruth Sent Us’ block finger is evidently very busy at the moment

Wondered when this would happen… pic.twitter.com/cqTYaNyFMd — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 8, 2022

This was two minutes ago… And this is now.@ruthsentus going into full lockdown mode. pic.twitter.com/vodDnpXX7h — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 8, 2022

Can't handle the truth of being called out for encouraging violence against supreme court justices? Left wing dark money groups like @ruthsentus and @WeDemandJustice have been sending their radicalized followers to justices homes to intimidate them, now they want to hide pic.twitter.com/n9606iRmTh — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 8, 2022

There’s certainly no love lost between us and Ruth Sent Us, but here’s some free advice for them:

Stop tweeting. — Tyler Driller (@EEatsyou) June 8, 2022

Or keep going. If your goal is to dig yourselves a deeper grave, by all means, keep going.

Recommended Twitchy Video