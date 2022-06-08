Disturbing news today regarding Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Or at least it’s disturbing if you’re disturbed by stuff like death threats:

Man with weapon detained near Brett Kavanaugh's home. He allegedly told police he wanted to kill the Supreme Court justice. https://t.co/lvfpCjMF5p — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 8, 2022

Oh.

"Two people familiar with the investigation said the initial evidence indicates the man was angry about the leaked draft of an opinion by SCOTUS signaling the court is preparing to overturn Roe. v. Wade …" — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 8, 2022

"The individual, described as a man in his mid-20s, was found to be carrying at least one weapon and burglary tools." — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 8, 2022

More from the Washington Post:

A California man carrying at least one weapon near Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Maryland home has been taken into custody by police after telling officers he wanted to kill the Supreme Court justice, according to people familiar with the investigation. The man, described to be in his mid-20s, was found to be carrying at least one weapon and burglary tools, these people said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Police were apparently notified that the person might pose a threat to the justice, but it was not immediately clear who provided the initial tip, these people said. The man apparently did not make it on to Kavanaugh’s property in Montgomery County, but he was stopped on a nearby street, these people said.

Two people familiar with the investigation said the initial evidence indicates the man was angry about the leaked draft of an opinion by the Supreme Court signaling the court is preparing to overturn Roe. v. Wade, the 49-year-old decision that guaranteed the constitutional right to have an abortion. He was also angry over a recent spate of mass shootings, those people said.

The man was upset about the prospect of Roe v. Wade being overturned? You don’t say.

Breaking: A man was arrested outside of Brett Kavanaugh's residence around 1:45am last night. The man had a gun and said he was there to kill Kavanaugh. He was taken into custody without incident. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 8, 2022

I can confirm the man taken into custody outside of Brett Kavanaugh's house last night is a 26 year old white male with a California driver's license. Previous address in Seattle. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 8, 2022

Totally crazy how something like this could happen. Who could’ve seen it coming? Other than, you know, literally everyone?

Think this came out of nowhere? Think again. Man with weapon detained near Brett Kavanaugh’s home https://t.co/FqLhtjskYj — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 8, 2022

The real shocker would’ve been if something like this hadn’t happened.

Every Democrat on Capitol Hill who refused to condemn the doxing of Justices and the terrorizing of their families needs to be asked if they’re ok about this. https://t.co/jLYZL4Cuym — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 8, 2022

Every single Democrat must be asked if they disavow the attempted murder of Brett Kavanaugh.@mkraju You’re up. pic.twitter.com/V1Npcv4K4f — Max+ (@MaxNordau) June 8, 2022

That seems like a more than reasonable question for Democrats to answer.

congrats to the leaker. https://t.co/WUw4iA5CCz — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) June 8, 2022

it's a direct link, btw, so don't you dare try and dodge. the suspect said he was there to assassinate Kavanaugh and was motivated by the leak of the draft of the Dobbs decision. again: congrats to the leaker, whoever you are, on either side of the partisan aisle. — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) June 8, 2022

This is what the Supreme Court leaker wanted https://t.co/aruD2nY3Oh — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) June 8, 2022

This is what the Democrats wanted.

Two years ago, Chuck Schumer (D-NY) threatened Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Today, authorities arrested someone who wanted to murder Brett Kavanaugh. Democrats’ insurrectionist rhetoric has dangerous consequences.https://t.co/iQhcEyMcdo — Max+ (@MaxNordau) June 8, 2022

Hey, @mkraju can you ask Chuck Schumer about this video given the news that someone tried to kill Brett Kavanaugh?https://t.co/vXGDuR7tUC — RBe (@RBPundit) June 8, 2022

2 years and 3 months after Chuck Schumer threatened Brett Kavanaugh from the steps of the Court, a lunatic shows up to his house with a gun hoping to kill him. Pretty clear line from that through encouraging protestors at Justice’s homes to real danger.https://t.co/vlq7OxeZz8 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 8, 2022

The Biden administration encouraged this. https://t.co/DHSno2jAfx — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 8, 2022

They absolutely encouraged it. The Left encouraged it.

I’d like to think that the lawprofs/lawyers who supported mob behavior outside of personal residences would now re-think their positions. But I’m not that naive. https://t.co/qnTfKSm52a — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) June 8, 2022

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Recommended Twitchy Video