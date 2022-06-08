Armed man arrested near Brett Kavanaugh’s home apparently agreed with Chuck Schumer that Kavanaugh should ‘pay the price’ over Roe v. Wade

Posted at 10:44 am on June 8, 2022 by Sarah D

Disturbing news today regarding Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Or at least it’s disturbing if you’re disturbed by stuff like death threats:

Oh.

More from the Washington Post:

A California man carrying at least one weapon near Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Maryland home has been taken into custody by police after telling officers he wanted to kill the Supreme Court justice, according to people familiar with the investigation.

The man, described to be in his mid-20s, was found to be carrying at least one weapon and burglary tools, these people said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Police were apparently notified that the person might pose a threat to the justice, but it was not immediately clear who provided the initial tip, these people said. The man apparently did not make it on to Kavanaugh’s property in Montgomery County, but he was stopped on a nearby street, these people said.

Two people familiar with the investigation said the initial evidence indicates the man was angry about the leaked draft of an opinion by the Supreme Court signaling the court is preparing to overturn Roe. v. Wade, the 49-year-old decision that guaranteed the constitutional right to have an abortion. He was also angry over a recent spate of mass shootings, those people said.

The man was upset about the prospect of Roe v. Wade being overturned? You don’t say.

Totally crazy how something like this could happen. Who could’ve seen it coming? Other than, you know, literally everyone?

The real shocker would’ve been if something like this hadn’t happened.

That seems like a more than reasonable question for Democrats to answer.

This is what the Democrats wanted.

They absolutely encouraged it. The Left encouraged it.

