Yesterday, we told you about the Washington Post Editorial Board proclaiming that “the ATF still lacks a leader because of gun obsessives’ delusional oversensitivity.”

The ATF still lacks a leader because of gun obsessives’ delusional oversensitivity, the Editorial Board writes https://t.co/pD3t7a0ChB — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) August 2, 2021

For what it’s worth, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin apparently agrees with WaPo’s assessment. According to Durbin, those damn gun obsessives need to spend a lot less time caring about ATF nominees who allegedly have a record of making racist remarks. ATF nominees like David Chipman.

The Reload’s Stephen Gutowski recently reported on ATF agents who worked with Chipman in the past corroborating the existence of a complaint against Chipman for racist remarks:

NEW: ATF Agents Corroborate Existence of Racial Complaint Against Biden Director Nominee, Fear Reprisals and Hit to Agency Effectiveness https://t.co/5J559Qb0ui — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) July 28, 2021

Thanks to Gutowski’s reporting, GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell recently called for Chipman’s name to be withdrawn from consideration. Senate Judiciary Republicans have demanded, at the very least, another hearing in which the allegations can be addressed.

And according to Durbin, their concerns about Chipman have no basis in fact or reality:

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee asked for a second confirmation hearing on Biden's pick of David Chipman to lead ATF, related to new allegation. Durbin says no, calls allegation "baseless" and underlines it.https://t.co/vxLjEpjI9S pic.twitter.com/TgE2Xh8HmV — Todd Ruger (@ToddRuger) August 2, 2021

Stephen Gutowski is not a careless reporter. He’s built a reputation as a solid journalist who is nothing if not thorough and meticulous in his research and reporting. And Dick Durbin has no tolerance for journalists he can’t manipulate and keep under Democrats’ thumbs.

Dick Durbin Denies Second Hearing on ATF Nominee, Attacks @TheReloadSite for Publishing Report on Racism Allegations https://t.co/p6I6rgU7WT — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) August 3, 2021

Durbin labeled The Reload an "anti-gun safety website" and implied I had made up the sources in my piece. Both of these claims are, of course, absurd. https://t.co/p6I6rgU7WT pic.twitter.com/P0UBlg0wJD — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) August 3, 2021

Pathetic.

Won’t fly after Kavanaugh getting dragged through the mud. Regardless, if they don’t get a 2nd hearing they should all vote no & send him packing — Delta Variant Dawg (@idiggedydawg) August 2, 2021

Are they more baseless or less baseless than Kavanaugh? Asking for a friend. — Handwaving Freakoutery (@Freakoutery) August 2, 2021

Wow — in 2018 Dick Durbin signed Michael Avenatti’s letter backing Julie Swetnick’s outrageous claims that Brett Kavanaugh hosted serial gang rape parties. But he thinks THIS is baseless? This is shameful @DickDurbin. https://t.co/G9K655uAXR — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 3, 2021

Shameful is Dick Durbin’s M.O.

For the record, Gutowski has posted a letter from one of his sources on Chipman:

One of the sources Durbin accused of being faked responded to the Chairman's letter. Here are their remarks: https://t.co/p6I6rgU7WT pic.twitter.com/tHq1sBBk31 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) August 3, 2021

Also:

Durbin again confirmed the existence of the Equal Employment Opportunity complaints against Chipman in his letter. He did not ask for their release despite claiming the allegations of racism were "baseless." He didn't respond when asked if the complaints should be released. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) August 3, 2021

It’s not Gutowski whose credibility is in doubt; it’s Durbin’s.

There is exactly one person in entire whole of our media reporting on racist comment allegations against Biden's ATF nominee, at a time when Black Lives are supposed to matter. He's completely independent. There's almost no better example about what corporate media has become https://t.co/PITbZGIVah — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 3, 2021