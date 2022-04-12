Is there a clause in the Illinois Constitution that the Illinois state government has to suck? Because man. It’s like the government there is constantly on the lookout for newer and more sadistic ways to be awful.

Get a load of this:

Budget bills introduced by Illinois Democrats in the waning hours of session and that were passed early Saturday will require private-sector retailers to notify consumers of temporary “tax relief” measures included in them. Critics say the requirements are an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights and forced campaign propaganda during an election year.

Insane.

Holy cow. Illinois Democrats using the hammer of government to force private businesses, by law and under penalty of large fines, to take part in free election year advertising for the Governor and his partyhttps://t.co/Rgs4H8SB9A pic.twitter.com/OINl3RZkyU — Scot Bertram (@ScotBertram) April 9, 2022

More:

State Rep. Mark Batinick, R-Plainfield, said the gas pump sticker isn’t just ethically questionable in an election year, it’s like a comedy sketch show that highlights how much more expensive Illinois’ gas tax is to neighboring states. “So is the sticker going to say ‘hey, gas is 50 cents more a gallon over here across the border or across the river, it would have been 52.2 cents more, but here’s a sticker to say it’s only 50 cents more,’” Batinick said. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislative Democrats doubled the state’s gas tax in 2019, increasing it from 19 cents a gallon to 38 cents, and added an annual increase tied to inflation. It’s that annual increase for this year that’s been suspended for six months, not the doubling of the state gas tax in 2019 or the inflationary increases that already have kicked in.

J.B. Pritzker is garbage. Not that we were looking for further confirmation, but J.B. Pritzker can’t help but be garbage, so further confirmation is inevitable.

Illinois Fuel and Retail Association says they'll sue: "Ordering businesses to take part in speech that is compelled by the government under the threat of fines and criminal penalties is unwise and unconstitutional.” — Scot Bertram (@ScotBertram) April 9, 2022

They should sue. So should the grocery stores. It’s hard to understand how an insane directive like this would hold up under legal scrutiny, but the fact that Pritzker and Democrats are confident and deranged enough to even attempt something like this is, in a way, a crime in and of itself.

This is government compelling speech by corporations during election season that it would treat as nefarious and regulate if it wasn't compelling it. https://t.co/RLh4KVMXsH — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) April 11, 2022

Yep.

Hey @illinoispolicy, I designed the new gas station sign required by Illinois law. Just laminate these 4″x8″ babies and send them out to every gas station by July 1. We wouldn’t want anyone to break the law, now would we? #twill https://t.co/ah0VCVeMLX pic.twitter.com/FHe09EB6pv — Citizen 𝑣𝑠 Machine (@CitizenVMachine) April 11, 2022

So put up a 3 foot by 5 foot sign that reads, “The following notice is being required by the Democrats to influence your votes:” followed by the 4” x 8” sign. HT @AmyA1A https://t.co/JGBs9yjCG9 — ScottO Well What the Hell* (@gscottoliver) April 11, 2022

Illinoisans should probably stop voting for Democrats one of these days.

Putting Illinois in the rear view mirror just keeps looking better every day https://t.co/ZjJ5esyT7J — Ccar (@Carlso1) April 9, 2022

