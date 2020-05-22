Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said today that it’s still not safe to hold indoor church services:

But outdoor and drive-in services are OK:

Church services aren’t essential, but the governor is defending the construction workers who drive from Illinois to Wisconsin each day to build his new house at his horse farm. Those union guys? They’re essential:

And we have a winner for “biggest lockdown hypocrite”:

Time for a new nickname?

Nailed it:

