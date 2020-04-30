It’s incumbent upon our political leaders to set examples for the rest of us.

We couldn’t even type that with a straight face. Because it’s ridiculous. As is so often the case, there seems to be one set of rules for the political class and one for the rest of us. We saw it with Bill de Blasio, and we see it with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, whose wife recently took a non-essential trip to Florida:

Don’t ask about my family violating my rules because shut up.

Rules for thee, but not for me. Anyone else starting to notice a pattern?

