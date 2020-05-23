Yesterday we told you about Illinois Gov. Pritzker having workers from his own state go to Wisconsin to build his house there:

If that wasn’t enough, there’s now an added element of hypocrisy. We told you three weeks ago that Pritzker was asked about reports that his wife defied the Illinois stay at home order to visit the family’s estate in Florida, but the governor wouldn’t answer any questions about it. Now Pritzker has acknowledged that family members have been traveling:

Isn’t that just special.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Pritzker “said he was being ‘very private and very reserved’ about his family ‘because there are threats to my safety and to their safety.'”

That plus he no doubt knew that the hypocrisy level would be viewed as incredibly high.

Apparently.

Right?

