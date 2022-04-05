Feel like you’ve got whiplash? You’re not alone.

Late last month, Tesla CEO and kajillionaire Elon Musk took a poll of tweeters, with the intent to gauge their opinions on whether or not Twitter is truly committed to free speech. The overwhelming consensus was that it’s not (which, based on what we’ve seen, is accurate). Based on the poll results, Musk floated the idea of a new social media platform. Eyebrows went way, way up … was Musk actually considering launching a new platform? Or did he have something else in mind?

We got our answer yesterday when Elon Musk became the largest shareholder in Twitter. And things have really been hoppin’ ever since. Hoppin’, we say!

Let’s get the deets from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal:

I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

Ah, yes. Through “conversations.” Oh, to have been a fly on the wall during those “conversations” …

He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon! — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

Welcome, Elon!

Parag Agrawal pretty much has to say that now, doesn’t he? 9.2% is a hefty stake.

That and the 9.2% stake he just bought. https://t.co/V9Vg4tFCKK — The Wokest Numbersmuncher (@NumbersMuncher) April 5, 2022

A big, juicy stake.

And now, Parag Agrawal knows he’s got to play nice. Even if it’s killing him inside.

"I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board!" pic.twitter.com/hWID71jMUl — Larry Cermak (@lawmaster) April 5, 2022

For what it’s worth, Musk is ready to get down to business:

Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

The coming months should be pretty interesting.

Straight into our veins.

We’ll see what happens. Musk has been a huge disappointment when it comes to China — no haven for free speech. Let’s hope his commitment to free speech on Twitter leads him to make better decisions, too.

