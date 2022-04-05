Feel like you’ve got whiplash? You’re not alone.

Late last month, Tesla CEO and kajillionaire Elon Musk took a poll of tweeters, with the intent to gauge their opinions on whether or not Twitter is truly committed to free speech. The overwhelming consensus was that it’s not (which, based on what we’ve seen, is accurate). Based on the poll results, Musk floated the idea of a new social media platform. Eyebrows went way, way up … was Musk actually considering launching a new platform? Or did he have something else in mind?

We got our answer yesterday when Elon Musk became the largest shareholder in Twitter. And things have really been hoppin’ ever since. Hoppin’, we say!

Let’s get the deets from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal:

Ah, yes. Through “conversations.” Oh, to have been a fly on the wall during those “conversations” …

Welcome, Elon!

 

Parag Agrawal pretty much has to say that now, doesn’t he? 9.2% is a hefty stake.

A big, juicy stake.

And now, Parag Agrawal knows he’s got to play nice. Even if it’s killing him inside.

For what it’s worth, Musk is ready to get down to business:

The coming months should be pretty interesting.

Straight into our veins.

We’ll see what happens. Musk has been a huge disappointment when it comes to China — no haven for free speech. Let’s hope his commitment to free speech on Twitter leads him to make better decisions, too.

