It’s a great day for the Chinese Communist Party:

China has realized the first centenary goal pic.twitter.com/oqCgnChHOj — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) July 1, 2021

For the people of China (and Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as Uighur Muslims), the outlook’s not nearly as sunny.

Which has us wondering what on earth possessed Elon Musk to tweet something like this about the CCP’s centennial celebration:

The economic prosperity that China has achieved is truly amazing, especially in infrastructure! I encourage people to visit and see for themselves. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2021

We have to hope that he smoked a mountain of weed before sending that out, because you’d have to be stoned out of your mind to come up with it.

To the List with you, Elon. Straight to the List.

Exactly, see for yourself. — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) July 1, 2021

If Elon Musk has actually spent any time in China, he must have gotten the VIP tour. The tour where China completely glosses over the fact that their economic prosperity and achievements in “infrastructure” are built on the backs of slave labor and a complete disregard for human rights.

Their infrastructure is garbage and much of it is empty https://t.co/jwmv08msR3 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 1, 2021

Please visit the Uyghurs in China too and what the CCP has done to their prosperity.

Then, stop by Hong Kong on your way home. @laowhy86 — Jason Pizzino 🌞 (@jasonpizzino) July 1, 2021

The economic growth is undeniable — but if you visit and don’t do tours of the prison camps in Xinjiang, the colonization of Tibet, the state-of-the-art AI-powered surveillance apparatus, or conquered Hong Kong, then you don’t get the full picture. — Alex Gladstein 🌋 (@gladstein) July 1, 2021

Elon Musk definitely didn’t get the full picture. Either that, or he’s just refusing to see it.

Someone’s trying to build a factory in China…. https://t.co/mHJuD9vvPA — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 1, 2021

Elon blink twice if you are being held hostage by the Chinese government — Wolfleader (@Wolfleader111) July 1, 2021

Come on man. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 1, 2021

what an awful, awful tweet. https://t.co/7Ca8saM3ra — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 1, 2021

