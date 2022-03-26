Twitter’s crackdown on the satire site The Babylon Bee for “hateful conduct” has been just the latest example of Big Tech overreach and censorship. Many social media outlets have proven themselves to be merely narrative enforcement for the Left, and we need to look no further than their suppression of stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 election for a huge example of that.

Yesterday, Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll and said the consequences of the results would be “important”:

Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2022

Today we’re getting a little more of an idea of what that poll was all about:

Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done? https://t.co/aPS9ycji37 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

Is a new platform needed? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

The answers appear to be an avalanche of “yes” votes.

Buy Twitter and fix the mess they’ve made of it. The tools are here, just get rid of the activists misusing them. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 26, 2022

Buy this one!!! — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 26, 2022

Sounds like a plan!

Yes. Buy twitter or please build one. Save the country from these psycho Silicon Valley libs — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) March 26, 2022

It must be done https://t.co/242xkFMvRi — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 26, 2022

If it supports free speech, yes. https://t.co/X9g4knfoBw — rider writer®♦️ (@HBwriterMike) March 26, 2022

Now let’s sit back and see where this goes, if anywhere.

***

Related:

Elon Musk calls on Europe to ‘restart dormant nuclear power stations and increase power output of existing ones’

Elon Musk: ‘Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately’

‘Maybe I can have a cookie …’ Elon Musk’s response after Elizabeth Warren screeches about his paying zero taxes is LEGEND

Recommended Twitchy Video