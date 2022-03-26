Twitter’s crackdown on the satire site The Babylon Bee for “hateful conduct” has been just the latest example of Big Tech overreach and censorship. Many social media outlets have proven themselves to be merely narrative enforcement for the Left, and we need to look no further than their suppression of stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 election for a huge example of that.

Yesterday, Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll and said the consequences of the results would be “important”:

Today we’re getting a little more of an idea of what that poll was all about:

The answers appear to be an avalanche of “yes” votes.

Sounds like a plan!

Now let’s sit back and see where this goes, if anywhere.

