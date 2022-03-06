Tesla CEO Elon Musk called on European nations to re-embrace nuclear power.

“Hopefully, it is now extremely obvious that Europe should restart dormant nuclear power stations and increase power output of existing ones. This is *critical* to national and international security”:

And he said “nuclear is vastly better for global warming than burning hydrocarbons for energy”:

Your move, Germany:

Germany is shutting down three nuclear power plants on Friday, moving ahead with its planned phase-out despite growing support in Europe for nuclear energy and a worsening energy crisis. https://t.co/FEz2x7P0kQ — DW News (@dwnews) December 31, 2021

And the biggest winner from the de-nuclearization of Europe was. . .Putin:

I hate to sound like the Grinch on @SpecialReport but Europe’s energy crisis is profound and Putin is turning the screws even as Germany turns off half its nuclear power plants and wind hasn’t delivered as expected. Long, cold, dark winter ahead for our allies. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) December 23, 2021

Oh well!

1/With EU already reeling from record high energy prices Germany will close 4GW of nuke capacity next week and then on 31 Dec 2022 its final 4GW will also close. Forever. This will mean higher power and CO2 prices, and reduced security of supply. THREAD @OilSheppard @JavierBlas — Mark C. Lewis (@MCL1965) December 21, 2021

Keep speaking the truth, Elon:

Say what you will about Elon but he’s not wrong here. https://t.co/Qoq3pi9ZUi — Owen Poindexter (@owenpoindexter) March 7, 2022

The voice of common sense. https://t.co/I3eEVqb2NA — Roger Kimball (@rogerkimball) March 6, 2022

Nuclear power is much safer than the pollution-generating market incumbents (oil and gas), both of which cause unnecessary deaths every year. But misinformation, activist orgs, and long lasting memories of a past disaster keeps the status quo in place. Sounds familiar. https://t.co/vidswM4KIN — Gregory Conley (@GregTHR) March 6, 2022

Musk is also trying to dispel fears of radiation risk near these plants.

‘For those who (mistakenly) think this is a radiation risk, pick what you think is the worst location. I will travel there & eat locally grown food on TV. I did this in Japan many years ago, shortly after Fukushima. Radiation risk is much, much lower than most people believe”:

For those who (mistakenly) think this is a radiation risk, pick what you think is the worst location. I will travel there & eat locally grown food on TV. I did this in Japan many years ago, shortly after Fukushima. Radiation risk is much, much lower than most people believe. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2022

***

