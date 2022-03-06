Tesla CEO Elon Musk called on European nations to re-embrace nuclear power.

“Hopefully, it is now extremely obvious that Europe should restart dormant nuclear power stations and increase power output of existing ones. This is *critical* to national and international security”:

And he said “nuclear is vastly better for global warming than burning hydrocarbons for energy”:

Your move, Germany:

And the biggest winner from the de-nuclearization of Europe was. . .Putin:

Oh well!

Keep speaking the truth, Elon:

Musk is also trying to dispel fears of radiation risk near these plants.

‘For those who (mistakenly) think this is a radiation risk, pick what you think is the worst location. I will travel there & eat locally grown food on TV. I did this in Japan many years ago, shortly after Fukushima. Radiation risk is much, much lower than most people believe”:

***

