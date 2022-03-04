And boom goes the dynamite.

Elon Musk is calling for the immediate increase of oil and natural gas output.

“Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures”:

Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

And he admitted this would hurt him financially.

“Obviously, this would negatively affect Tesla, but sustainable energy solutions simply cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil & gas exports”:

Obviously, this would negatively affect Tesla, but sustainable energy solutions simply cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil & gas exports. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

This is, we believe, called, “Drill, baby drill!”:

Founder of electric car company says drill baby drill! https://t.co/RW74yQs445 — Marc Thiessen 🆓🇺🇦 (@marcthiessen) March 5, 2022

Not only will the weather gods be angry, someone please do a wellness check on Greta Thunberg:

But you will anger the weather goddess! https://t.co/PJfQ4qt7mS — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 5, 2022

At least on the natural gas side of things, it’s already happening:

If you mean United States, then we are producing more natural gas faster than we can export it abroad, and building new LNG terminals. But, without regulatory certainty and private sector investment, domestic crude oil production will wane. Not today, but eventually 📉 — Ryan (@RyanMaue) March 5, 2022

But it’s not just Musk saying this. . .

Germany Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Friday that it’s time to consider coal as an energy source again.

“Pragmatism must trump every political commitment. Short term it may be that, as a precaution and in order to be prepared for the worst, we have to keep coal-powered plants on standby and maybe even let them operate”:

GERMAN ENERGY POLICY: "Pragmatism must trump every political commitment," Economy Minister Robert Habeck said. "Short term it may be that, as a precaution and in order to be prepared for the worst, we have to keep coal-powered plants on standby and maybe even let them operate" — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) March 5, 2022

Finally, some adults have entered the chat:

Although, Germany is already using a lot of coal thanks to inconsistent green energy:

Is it pragmatism if you already subsist on coal and natural gas and then keep doing that? The wind just…stopped this week. It just didn't blow. This is Germany. It's coal and gas country. https://t.co/zvH2XZfhum pic.twitter.com/urSXmi6MI3 — Mark Nelson (@energybants) March 5, 2022

***

Related:

ICYMI ==> ‘Ouch’! Maye Musk, mother of Elon, takes Sens. Elizabeth Warren & Bernie Sanders to the woodshed of truth

‘Real-life SUPERHERO!’ Elon Musk answers Ukrainian official’s desperate call for help, activates Starlink internet service IN Ukraine

David Frum is so unbothered by Elon Musk calling him as a ‘hypocritical megadouche’ that he wrote a whole thread to show how unbothered he is

‘What garbage’: Elon Musk hands the genocidal Chinese government a huge gift and swiftly torpedoes his ‘renegade’ image

Recommended Twitchy Video