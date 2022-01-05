We’d be lying if we said we didn’t appreciate Elon Musk’s willingness to call out and stand up to the U.S. government. It was refreshing to see a billionaire who made no apologies for his wealth.

Unfortunately, when it comes to the Chinese government, Musk’s spine vanishes into thin air:

Tesla's @elonmusk likes to act like some kind of renegade here in the U.S. Meanwhile he's bending the knee to China and building a showroom in Xinjiang, where a genocide of Muslims is underway. Thank you @LelandVittert @NewsNationNow for having me on and for covering this issue. pic.twitter.com/rpfjvrvLjH — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) January 4, 2022

There’s absolutely no justification whatsoever for Elon Musk taking his business to Xinjiang. It’s inexcusable.

if this is true i lost all respect for Elon Musk. https://t.co/GhujGIbR67 — Anandor_CH🇨🇭 (@Anandor_CH) January 5, 2022

It’s true:

NEW: Tesla announced the opening of its first store in Xinjiang on New Year’s Eve. U.S. says the Chinese government is conducting an ongoing genocide against Uyghur Muslims there & Biden signed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act just before Christmas.https://t.co/mmvNc9GmwS — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) January 3, 2022

Man, this is just appalling. Here in the U.S. @elonmusk likes to play at being some kind of bad boy renegade. Meanwhile he's playing ball with China and opening a showroom in the region where China is committing an actual genocide against Uyghur Muslims. https://t.co/Z3AWdyWWvl — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) January 3, 2022

A normie outlet like Walmart has the guts to pull Xinjiang products from its shelves and face the wrath of China while cutting edge Tesla is out here building a showroom in the shade of mass internment camps where women are forcibly sterilized and prisoners tortured and raped. — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) January 3, 2022

“On the last day of 2021, we meet in Xinjiang. In 2022, let us together launch Xinjiang on its electric journey!” – an ACTUAL post that Tesla wrote on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, about a place where an actual genocide is taking place. https://t.co/Z3AWdyWWvl — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) January 3, 2022

Elon Musk isn’t stupid. No way he doesn’t know what’s happening in Xinjiang.

"Tursunay Ziawudun, who fled Xinjiang after her release, said women were removed from the cells every night and raped by one or more masked Chinese men. She said she was tortured and later gang-raped on three occasions, each time by two or three men."https://t.co/MlJ1mysrY1 — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) January 3, 2022

"It estimated that around 8,500 mosques across Xinjiang have been completely demolished since 2017 — more than a third of the number of mosques the government says are in the region."https://t.co/ZDyEbPr89u — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) January 3, 2022

"China regularly subjects minority women to pregnancy checks, and forces IUDs, sterilization and abortion on hundreds of thousands. The population control measures are backed by mass detention both as a threat and as a punishment for failure to comply."https://t.co/SYRWOGDoIO — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) January 3, 2022

"Available evidence suggests many extrajudicial detainees in Xinjiang's vast 're-education' network are being formally charged and locked up in higher security facilities or sent to walled factory compounds for coerced labour assignments."https://t.co/zf46ijz1xW — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) January 3, 2022

"China is forcing hundreds of thousands of ethnic Uighurs to pick cotton by hand, sparking calls for governments to ban all cotton imports from the Xinjiang region. The western province, home to 11 million ethnic Uighurs, produces 85% of China’s cotton."https://t.co/Cn85S3QjTk — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) January 3, 2022

Any goodwill toward Musk should be thrown out the window. There’s literally no insult he could lob at the U.S. government that would cancel out his bending over for the genocidal ChiComs.

absolutely insane that @elonmusk is doing this. what garbage. https://t.co/Faz9Lz04uf — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 5, 2022

*by setting up a Tesla showroom in the province where the Uyghur genocide is happening to please my CCP overlords https://t.co/EBt4BWaHu0 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 5, 2022

does that include or not include the Tesla team working in Xinjiang next to where the Uyghur genocide is taking place? https://t.co/q0EWVYg323 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 5, 2022

Well, Elon?

Easy to make fun of Bernie and Warren here because this is a free country. I’ll be more impressed when Musk takes a swipe at Xi and CCP https://t.co/NKpUR22k4R — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 5, 2022

Exactly. Until and unless Elon Musk stands up to the Chinese government and on behalf of Uighur Muslims and human rights, he doesn’t deserve our praise or our respect.

