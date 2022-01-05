We’d be lying if we said we didn’t appreciate Elon Musk’s willingness to call out and stand up to the U.S. government. It was refreshing to see a billionaire who made no apologies for his wealth.

Unfortunately, when it comes to the Chinese government, Musk’s spine vanishes into thin air:

There’s absolutely no justification whatsoever for Elon Musk taking his business to Xinjiang. It’s inexcusable.

It’s true:

Trending

Elon Musk isn’t stupid. No way he doesn’t know what’s happening in Xinjiang.

Any goodwill toward Musk should be thrown out the window. There’s literally no insult he could lob at the U.S. government that would cancel out his bending over for the genocidal ChiComs.

Well, Elon?

Exactly. Until and unless Elon Musk stands up to the Chinese government and on behalf of Uighur Muslims and human rights, he doesn’t deserve our praise or our respect.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Batya Ungar-SargonChinaChinese governmentconcentration campsElon MuskgenocideTeslaUighur MuslimsUighursUyghur MuslimsUyghursXinjiang

Recommended Twitchy Video