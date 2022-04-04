Last week, Elon Musk was hinting at getting involved in the social media world, especially when it comes to free speech. Only a complete moron would believe Twitter hasn’t always been and continues to be completely biased against certain groups of people. This editor, for example, is a conservative woman with over 100k followers and clearly works for a legit media conglomerate, but Twitter refuses to verify, claiming the account is ‘problematic’ or ‘not important enough.’

Meanwhile, obit editors with 200 followers from a small paper in Oregon are verified …

Anyway, let’s hope that’s all about to CHANGE because shiznit just got real:

Elon Musk is taking a 9% stake in Twitter. Stock currently on its way to Pluto, up 25% in the pre-market. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 4, 2022

And as we all know, Elon is a free-speech absolutist.

THIS is gonna be fun.

As Twitter's biggest shareholder, Elon Musk should demand to have President Trump reinstated. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 4, 2022

What if @elonmusk bought 9.2% in Twitter not to fix it, but rather to expose the insane ways the algorithm and activist employees have been manipulating us? (Shadowbans, de-bosting, reading our DM’s, etc.) Maybe he can find out who at Twitter censored the Hunter Biden story? — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 4, 2022

Elon beat me to it, by about two-hundred-seventy billion dollars. https://t.co/e6HNporApr — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) April 4, 2022

Elon Musk has just taken a 9.2% stake in Twitter. Watch them sweat!!! — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 4, 2022

Elon Musk is now Twitter’s biggest shareholder — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 4, 2022

.@elonmusk has taken a 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc. to become the platform’s biggest shareholder, a week after hinting he might shake up the social media industry. 🤔https://t.co/BFxoe4cAgV — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) April 4, 2022

Let’s hope he does INDEED start to shake things up.

RIGHT before the midterms too.

An even playing field … wow. Good luck, Lefties.

***

