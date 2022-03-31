Lately, a hot topic in liberal circles has been impeaching Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Not because of anything he did (unless you ask, say, Vox’s Ian Millhiser). But rather because his wife, Ginni Thomas, reportedly exchanged some damning text messages with Mark Meadows in early January of 2021. According to a lot of lefties, Justice Thomas should’ve done a better job of keeping his insolent wife in line. Because apparently Ginni Thomas has no identity outside of her husband and Clarence Thomas is accountable for everything his wife does.

Aaaaaanyway, it’s not really a surprise that Democratic candidates for office would want to ride the latest anti-Clarence-Thomas wave. And that brings us to Daniel Uhlfelder, the liberal attorney who made a name for himself not by being a good lawyer, but by dressing up as the Grim Reaper and standing on Florida beaches to demonstrate that Gov. Ron DeSantis is basically the human embodiment of COVID. Uhlfelder has managed to come up with a way to tie Ron DeathSantis to the current discourse surrounding Clarence Thomas trying to overthrow the U.S. government through his wife:

When you’re where now, Daniel?

Ohhhhhhhh that’s right. We’d all but forgotten that Uhlfelder is running for attorney general in Florida. To be fair, though, it’s understandable that we could forget something like that.

If you’ve got money to burn, feel free to send it Daniel Uhlfelder’s way. He’s had his eye on a sweet black cloak.

Follow his official campaign account to stay up to date … or just point and laugh.

