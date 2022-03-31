Lately, a hot topic in liberal circles has been impeaching Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Not because of anything he did (unless you ask, say, Vox’s Ian Millhiser). But rather because his wife, Ginni Thomas, reportedly exchanged some damning text messages with Mark Meadows in early January of 2021. According to a lot of lefties, Justice Thomas should’ve done a better job of keeping his insolent wife in line. Because apparently Ginni Thomas has no identity outside of her husband and Clarence Thomas is accountable for everything his wife does.

Aaaaaanyway, it’s not really a surprise that Democratic candidates for office would want to ride the latest anti-Clarence-Thomas wave. And that brings us to Daniel Uhlfelder, the liberal attorney who made a name for himself not by being a good lawyer, but by dressing up as the Grim Reaper and standing on Florida beaches to demonstrate that Gov. Ron DeSantis is basically the human embodiment of COVID. Uhlfelder has managed to come up with a way to tie Ron DeathSantis to the current discourse surrounding Clarence Thomas trying to overthrow the U.S. government through his wife:

While Ron DeSantis was “in regular contact” with Clarence Thomas, Ginni Thomas was conspiring with the WH Chief of Staff about overturning the election. When I’m in office, I will investigate Ron DeSantis for what he knew and when. — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) March 29, 2022

When you’re where now, Daniel?

"When I'm in office" – the guy literally no one knew was even running https://t.co/Q1PtOyqaFi — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 30, 2022

Ohhhhhhhh that’s right. We’d all but forgotten that Uhlfelder is running for attorney general in Florida. To be fair, though, it’s understandable that we could forget something like that.

If you want to help hold Ron DeSantis accountable, contribute $5 to our campaign for Attorney General here: https://t.co/xtLrjqGY3g — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) March 29, 2022

If you’ve got money to burn, feel free to send it Daniel Uhlfelder’s way. He’s had his eye on a sweet black cloak.

Please also follow our official campaign account here to stay up to date with the campaign: @DanielUhlfelder. — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) March 29, 2022

Follow his official campaign account to stay up to date … or just point and laugh.

This is not a serious person. https://t.co/YgomwhzFZ0 — JimmEEE (@EEElverhoy) March 30, 2022

LOL Good luck with this one, bro. https://t.co/BV1YqJfLek — RBe (@RBPundit) March 30, 2022

