Yesterday, Jen Psaki confidently proclaimed that Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is a politician “peddling conspiracy theories.” Conspiracy theories like … that maybe your healthy five-year-old kid doesn’t need a COVID vaccine right now.

OK, Jen. We’ll play ball. Since Florida’s surgeon general seems to be problematic, should we assume that the attorney general Ashley Moody is as well? If so, who do you recommend to take her place?

A serious person with serious legal cred? Or a lawyer with too much time on his hands and a closet full of black clothes and plastic scythes? Because if it’s the latter, you’re in luck:

Daniel Uhlfelder: Attorney! Family man! Death cosplayer!

Yes. He is indeed that idiot.

That idiot whose unofficial slogan is “A vote for Daniel Uhlfelder is a vote for Death.”

These days, being a clown seems like a prerequisite for anyone trying to come after Ron DeSantis.

It’s almost as if he has no idea what he’s doing and has no business running for surgeon general or any political office of any kind.

Well, we’ll find out soon enough.

Better pocket what you can now, Daniel.

Tags: Attorney generalDaniel UhlfelderFloridaGrim ReaperJoseph Ladapo

