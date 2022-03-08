Yesterday, Jen Psaki confidently proclaimed that Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is a politician “peddling conspiracy theories.” Conspiracy theories like … that maybe your healthy five-year-old kid doesn’t need a COVID vaccine right now.

Jen Psaki says that @FLSurgeonGen is a politician who is "peddling conspiracy theories." pic.twitter.com/QKgUqAiO1U — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 7, 2022

OK, Jen. We’ll play ball. Since Florida’s surgeon general seems to be problematic, should we assume that the attorney general Ashley Moody is as well? If so, who do you recommend to take her place?

A serious person with serious legal cred? Or a lawyer with too much time on his hands and a closet full of black clothes and plastic scythes? Because if it’s the latter, you’re in luck:

Today I am announcing my candidacy for Attorney General in Florida. Ron DeSantis and his sidekicks in Tallahassee have been warned. pic.twitter.com/i15q0zAoEN — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) March 8, 2022

To join our campaign, please consider retweeting, following this twitter account and making a small contribution here: https://t.co/z3CWHdKKYr — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) March 8, 2022

Daniel Uhlfelder: Attorney! Family man! Death cosplayer!

This is the idiot that dressed up as the grim reaper on the beach in Florida??? https://t.co/lG1oGXfRbq — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 8, 2022

Yes. He is indeed that idiot.

That idiot whose unofficial slogan is “A vote for Daniel Uhlfelder is a vote for Death.”

Wait. You’re actually highlighting the grim reaper beach stunt? Good Lord. https://t.co/iWzldHoQOn — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) March 8, 2022

Clown. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 8, 2022

These days, being a clown seems like a prerequisite for anyone trying to come after Ron DeSantis.

Are you seriously still standing by the fact (and actually seem to be bragging about your “tough stance”…) that beaches were significant areas of covid transmission? My god, what will it take to admit you were wrong?!? — Caleb Brewster (@CBrewster1776) March 8, 2022

My favorite part of this guy’s act is that he put on the grim reaper costume to warn people to stay home…while he himself was out telling people to stay home. He put his life on the line strolling those beaches! https://t.co/ki3K5ixVNM — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 8, 2022

You said you were urging people to stay home then your very next sentence was about how you fight oppression pic.twitter.com/QV4RzDYBAo — Frank Rizzo (@duccimane15) March 8, 2022

It’s almost as if he has no idea what he’s doing and has no business running for surgeon general or any political office of any kind.

"But the three-judge panel on Feb. 5 asked the Bar to consider imposing sanctions against Uhlfelder, saying there was 'no good-faith basis' for the appeal and accusing Uhlfelder … of using 'this court merely as a stage from which to act out their version of political theater.'" https://t.co/Sfbn64EoRK — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) March 8, 2022

Wait you mean that grim reaper stunt was an attempt to raise your profile in media and use it to run for office? No way! https://t.co/mMC1KlRxWp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 8, 2022

I guess dressing up as the grim reaper and harassing people on beaches wasn’t lucrative enough for this jackass. https://t.co/ZU4Ap55vqC — Meisterbuerger (@meisterbuerger) March 8, 2022

Are candidates in Florida allowed to convert campaign donations to their personal use? Because I don’t see any other reason this grifter would be doing this. https://t.co/UnOAAmiB5b — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 8, 2022

Well, we’ll find out soon enough.

Better pocket what you can now, Daniel.

Grim chance — North Side Anthony 🇺🇸 (@chicagoanthony_) March 8, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video