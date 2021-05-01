It’s been a year since a Florida lawyer (who also runs a PAC and raises money for Democrats) named Daniel Uhlfelder did a publicity stunt dressed as the Grim Reaper that was intended to show how Gov. Ron DeSantis was killing people by not closing beaches. Today, Florida Beach Grim Reaper guy was proud to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the stunt:

One year anniversary of emergence of Florida Grim Reaper! pic.twitter.com/Iuxdp4U5Bb — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) May 1, 2021

Is that really something he wants to remind everybody about?

What an astounding self-own. — Katja (@khtb677) May 1, 2021

Imagine being proud of being completely wrong and in the most embarrassing way. https://t.co/ryfJHXK2DI — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 1, 2021

What’s so ridiculous is that not only was this guy wrong, he probably cost lives by encouraging people not to go outside where they were safest. And he’s bragging about it. https://t.co/GdqNGPP5Wy — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 1, 2021

The reality of the situation doesn’t seem to matter to him.

Congratulations on fear mongering, and being absolutely wrong on the science! Which would not be so bad, if you admitted it. Instead… So kudos to your year of failure! https://t.co/4nhnRH4Xte — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 1, 2021

Imagine being proud of this. https://t.co/2epxWtvKDH — Mulder’s Unapologetic Trailer Park Dispatches (@proteinwisdom) May 1, 2021

You were…completely wrong about beaches. Why are you sharing this? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 1, 2021

This moron is bragging about having been completely wrong about the danger of open beaches last year. There are few places outside of your own home where you’re less likely to contract or spread COVID than a beach. https://t.co/QyVur3r974 — Danny Funaro (@Danny_Funaro) May 1, 2021

Very bold of him to remind everyone how wrong he was about everything https://t.co/K2b9l8oW8l — Codename Dutchess (@Jimmy_Stick) May 1, 2021

“The one year anniversary of my displaying my wrongness for the world, leading to my getting bar sanctions and generally showing the world I am a jackass.” — DMB (@DMB37415179) May 1, 2021

I don’t get it…You’re reminding yourself and everyone on Twitter how wrong you were? https://t.co/umDrY4cFLb — COMING FORWARD (@CF_Poet) May 1, 2021

While the media was hailing Cuomo as the savior, they were demonizing DeSantis. But anything for clout I guess. https://t.co/a8RewotyAo — Diego Velasquez (@DiegoVe33531443) May 1, 2021

I wonder how many people were killed by decisions they made believing this charlatan knew what he was talking about. https://t.co/jXidW0P8Z9 — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) May 1, 2021

