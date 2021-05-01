It’s been a year since a Florida lawyer (who also runs a PAC and raises money for Democrats) named Daniel Uhlfelder did a publicity stunt dressed as the Grim Reaper that was intended to show how Gov. Ron DeSantis was killing people by not closing beaches. Today, Florida Beach Grim Reaper guy was proud to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the stunt:

Is that really something he wants to remind everybody about?

Trending

The reality of the situation doesn’t seem to matter to him.

***

Related:

Florida’s anti-DeSantis ‘Grim Reaper’ lawyer had a take on Matt Gaetz that backfired so bad it got deleted

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19FloridaGrim ReaperRon DeSantis