You probably already know Florida attorney Daniel Uhlfelder from his “Grim Reaper” beach theatrics during the coronavirus pandemic that was designed in part as an effort to make Gov. Ron DeSantis look like a killer. Predictably, the “Grim Reaper” runs a PAC and has helped raise money for the Democrats. He also had a take on Rep. Matt Gaetz that was apparently poorly thought out, considering his chosen profession:

Oof! Self-awareness takes another holiday:

Talk about a backfire…

Maybe the billboard should say “because you don’t hire a lawyer unless you know you’re guilty!”

