You probably already know Florida attorney Daniel Uhlfelder from his “Grim Reaper” beach theatrics during the coronavirus pandemic that was designed in part as an effort to make Gov. Ron DeSantis look like a killer. Predictably, the “Grim Reaper” runs a PAC and has helped raise money for the Democrats. He also had a take on Rep. Matt Gaetz that was apparently poorly thought out, considering his chosen profession:

He deleted it, but the internet is forever. pic.twitter.com/IYXEOyad2W — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) April 10, 2021

Oof! Self-awareness takes another holiday:

I've never seen a self-own as bad as this one. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 10, 2021

Talk about a backfire…

Good lord, even my teenage son knows to lawyer up before talking to investigators. — Just Sally🍷 (@TheFunWest) April 10, 2021

A criminal lawyer doesn't get the reason why defendants need to hire a good defense. https://t.co/oE7W76OyI4 — illinidiva (@illinidiva12) April 10, 2021

But how many of the people on Florida beaches have died because they didn't listen to the guy in the Grim Reaper costume??? — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 10, 2021

This is a repugnant standard that has no place in a free country. Gaetz could be the most guilty person who has ever lived and there still would be nothing wrong with his hiring a defense lawyer. Selecting representation does not equal guilt. https://t.co/w25AoEhQkP — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) April 10, 2021

Deleted — Jean 🏖 (@jks417) April 10, 2021

Maybe we don’t listen to this guy about professional standards in the practice of law https://t.co/en6G9RVBA9 — CTIronman (@CTIronman) April 10, 2021

I notice he hired a defense attorney to represent him in his ethics complaint. — JLA_035 (@JLA_035) April 10, 2021

@DWUhlfelderLaw should put this tweet on a billboard. Good advertising. https://t.co/q4DYRX1fp3 — OhLookieHateFoundAHome (@GodHelpUsTX) April 10, 2021

Maybe the billboard should say “because you don’t hire a lawyer unless you know you’re guilty!”