Meet Florida man Daniel Uhlfelder, a lawyer and founder of the MakeMyDay PAC that’s raising money for Dems, and his message of how dangerous it is to open the beaches in Florida because of the coronavirus:

This is amazing. It’s pretty warm here today on the beach. Would be hysterical if the grim reaper passed out because he wore too many dark layers of clothing. pic.twitter.com/cfH12uN9oT — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 1, 2020

Now do the NYC subway?

Note that this genius isn't pulling this stunt on the NYC subway system, because he'd get sick. https://t.co/pZKltEbvOJ — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 1, 2020

Uhlfelder’s plan is to travel around the state dressed in this Grim Reaper costume to raise money for Dems:

This is attorney @DWUhlfelderLaw. The same attorney Mike Huckabee filed a false bar complaint against. As part of his grim reaper campaign he is raising $20,000 for Democrats running for office in 20.20. You can support his efforts directly here: https://t.co/7q6ssduWmu — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 1, 2020

His problem, however, is that Florida hasn’t seen a spike in cases in Duval County which prompted outrage two weeks ago when it opened up the beaches for exercise and such:

It has now been 14 days since Duval opened beaches. On 4/17, there was 990 cases in Duval. Today, on 5/1, there is 1025. So in 14 days, 35 more cases. Clearly opening the beach was just fine. https://t.co/tgfqV4dhzR — ML (@just_mindy) May 1, 2020

Oh, and he’s also suing the state of Florida to keep the beaches shut:

Attorney suing Florida plans to dress as Grim Reaper to scare people away from beaches https://t.co/sEHxdHVl0w pic.twitter.com/unpoDo04mo — The Hill (@thehill) April 29, 2020

What’s funny is that there’s nothing wrong happening in this photo. Floridians are being responsible. Shouldn’t that be praised?

Stay home Florida pic.twitter.com/MV4fyAXvwu — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) May 1, 2020

***