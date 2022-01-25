Yesterday, the harpies at “The View” flipped out over Bill Maher mocking mask culture.

"How dare you!" Whoopi ridiculously pops off against Bill Maher for anti-mask jokes, tell him to say out of society. Sara Haines joins in by saying masks will be a permanent "new normal" like airport security after 9/11. "I may never … feel comfortable without a mask." pic.twitter.com/AHjJcKR79c — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 24, 2022

Today, the gals were back with another scorching-hot segment, this time about Joe Biden getting caught on hot mic calling Fox News’ Peter Doocy “a stupid son of b*tch.”

And this time, the only outrage was over the idea that Joe Biden did anything inappropriate:

Whoopi suggests Biden gave "it back" to Peter Doocy the way he deserved.

Unhinged Joy Behar claims Doocy is "going to lose his job at Fox" because Biden apologized and he wasn't "clutching his pearls and yelling about it." "He'll be fired." pic.twitter.com/V9kEkLrSeW — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 25, 2022

Get it? Peter Doocy will get fired from Fox News for accepting Biden’s phone call in stride instead of selling merchandise off of or writing a book about it. Joy’s so clever. So witty.

Lisa Ling wanted Biden to also apologize to the country.

Whoopi shot back by saying Doocy asks "endless stupid questions" and asserted "he got what he wanted" from the insult. Adding, the question about inflation "wasn't worthy of him asking it." pic.twitter.com/H1kLbqjWWR — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 25, 2022

Yeah, it’s only a question about inflation during a presser on the economy. Not relevant at all to the subject at hand.

these women are extremely silly https://t.co/wLBcEai2yi — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) January 25, 2022

Well, at least the regular cohosts are silly. Lisa Ling, who was a “View” cohost way back in the day, is actually being quite reasonable, rightly pointing out that Peter Doocy’s question was entirely fair and appropriate and that Donald Trump’s past remarks about the media don’t justify Joe Biden’s remarks about Doocy.

And for Ling’s troubles, Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar teamed up against her. Some “View.”

I feel bad for anyone who listens to these women. Lisa Ling was the only one trying to bring another view point, and they as usual won’t listen. — 🌴 Kate 🌴 (@KATELOVES711) January 25, 2022

Lisa Ling’s not even conservative. And she got her head bitten off. Is it any wonder “The View” can’t find a Republican or conservative woman to replace Meghan McCain?

Unhinged group of people https://t.co/4MqqYLmsdt — Alexi Kudej (@AKudej25) January 25, 2022

