Bill Maher recently triggered some Science™-following lefties by daring to mock the idea that free masks from the government are the key to defeating COVID.

We rarely agree with Maher when it comes to politics, but we can appreciate his willingness to call out liberal silliness when he sees it. And we can only hope he’ll save some time on the next edition of “Real Time” to call out this silliness from “The View”:

"How dare you!" Whoopi ridiculously pops off against Bill Maher for anti-mask jokes, tell him to say out of society. Sara Haines joins in by saying masks will be a permanent "new normal" like airport security after 9/11. "I may never … feel comfortable without a mask." pic.twitter.com/AHjJcKR79c — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 24, 2022

Wow.

Also:

None of these shrieking harpies are wearing masks — A Deep Rumbling (@LowestOctave) January 24, 2022

Funny, that. But you’d better wear your mask in their vicinity so they can sleep at night.

Dangerous anti science vaccine denial on The View. https://t.co/uivoHLRuPX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 24, 2022

Disappointing to see that hosts with a major platform express skepticism in the vaccine’s ability to protect from severe illness,despite all the evidence we have that shows it does Hoping @ABC can provide the hosts and viewers resources on vaccine efficacy to increase confidence https://t.co/gVLyqI5elh — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) January 24, 2022

Better get on that, ABC.

Seriously, though, this sort of talk does pose a legitimate public health threat: a public mental health threat.

Maybe this insanity will finally get people to see the utter absurdity of airport security theater. [checks earpiece] Ok… I see.. I have been informed that in 5 years people will enthusiastically support TSA agents stapling masks to their face https://t.co/3625gFtoMM — Sweet Meteor O'Death (@smod4real) January 24, 2022

When does it end with these people?

Imagine being this broken — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 24, 2022

Broken. Completely broken…I can't believe people listen to lunatics like this. https://t.co/dTblLKAqzz — CuseSky8214 (@Skylerad8214) January 24, 2022

The biggest lie here from Whoopi is that people don’t want to live w/the constant mask & booster hysteria. Yes, they do. It has become a crutch for so many people & a virtue signal for many, many more. It’s a choice to keep living like this. https://t.co/8hb4CGhmmo — Kaylee McGhee White (@KayleeDMcGhee) January 24, 2022

The pandemic is going to have to be ripped away from these people. https://t.co/qwCuo8NncJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 24, 2022

“Never feel comfortable without a mask.” That is not normal. That’s extreme psychological damage. https://t.co/YcBVt6WNH1 — Chris Pandolfo (@ChrisCPandolfo) January 24, 2022

We are at some point going to have to define this psychological disorder with DSM. https://t.co/xoOFi5cP1E — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 24, 2022

This is textbook mental illness. And if it’s all the same to Whoopi, Sara, Joy, et al., we’d like to opt out of that.

These women are fully within their rights to stay in a self created bubble. In fact…I highly recommend it. https://t.co/PB3QRqqkMC — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 24, 2022

