Bill Maher recently triggered some Science™-following lefties by daring to mock the idea that free masks from the government are the key to defeating COVID.

We rarely agree with Maher when it comes to politics, but we can appreciate his willingness to call out liberal silliness when he sees it. And we can only hope he’ll save some time on the next edition of “Real Time” to call out this silliness from “The View”:

Wow.

Also:

Funny, that. But you’d better wear your mask in their vicinity so they can sleep at night.

Better get on that, ABC.

Seriously, though, this sort of talk does pose a legitimate public health threat: a public mental health threat.

When does it end with these people?

This is textbook mental illness. And if it’s all the same to Whoopi, Sara, Joy, et al., we’d like to opt out of that.

