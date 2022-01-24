In case you missed it, Bari Weiss was on the most recent edition of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” and she sang a tune that many Americans have been singing for months and months:

The most impressive thing about Bari Weiss on last night’s Bill Maher is the wild applause after she finishes here. After two years the tides are turning, even for the left leaning people in this country when it comes to covid. Watch this: pic.twitter.com/8DIH3zTibM — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 22, 2022

A day and a half later, she’s still a hot trending topic on Twitter. That’s the sort of thing that happens when a liberal who can still look at liberalism and progressivism critically says something that makes outspoken liberals and progressive pundits et al. uncomfortable, even though it’s true.

I wrote a response to those who are "over" COVID and safety precautions.https://t.co/zYpNCN2I4H — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 24, 2022

Wajahat Ali hates inconvenient truths. So does Mehdi Hasan:

"The people who should be complaining right now are our overworked healthcare workers. But no, it's never them moaning or whingeing about the pandemic – it's the Bari Weisses & Bill Mahers & Tucker Carlsons of this world!" My #minirant tonight on @MSNBC:pic.twitter.com/dZJg7GJAPP — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 24, 2022

"My young children have handled this pandemic more maturely and less childishly than the likes of Bari Weiss, who – I'm sorry! – can't go to as many indoor parties as she'd like to." My #minuterant tonight on the Covid complainers and minimizers:pic.twitter.com/dZJg7GJAPP — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 24, 2022

"On the same day that Weiss and Maher were…urging us all to move on from the pandemic, 3,506 Americans died from Covid. That's a higher death toll than on 9/11. In fact, that's…one of the deadliest days of the pandemic so far." My #minuterant tonight:pic.twitter.com/dZJg7GJAPP — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 24, 2022

Bravo, Mehdi, says Jennifer Rubin:

Bravo @mehdirhasan "“I mean, my young children have handled this pandemic more maturely and less childishly than the likes of Bari Weiss, who, I’m sorry, can’t go to as many indoor parties as she’d like to"https://t.co/9IsvLjjWTt via @mediaite — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 24, 2022

Jennifer Rubin giving props to an antisemite for ignoring facts and science is just so on-brand, isn’t it?

These loons are treating Weiss as if she told everyone to go out and cough all over each other. All Weiss said was that millions of Americans have done exactly what was asked of them, wearing masks and getting vaccinated, because they had been led to believe that they could go back to living their lives relatively normally after they did all that. And now they’re being told by Democratic politicians and bureaucrats that they can’t, in fact, do that. That’s a problem, and it’s naturally undermined the public’s trust in our government and bureaucratic and moral betters. That’s not Weiss’ fault.

And if it’s Weiss’ decision to go about her life relatively normally, isn’t that her prerogative? Isn’t that all of our prerogatives? We can still take commonsense precautionary measures without indefinitely putting our lives and our kids’ lives on hold. COVID isn’t just a public health crisis because it puts people at physical risk; it’s also wreaked havoc on our mental health, and, worst of all, on the mental health of our kids.

Wajahat Ali, Mehdi Hasan, and Jennifer Rubin should direct their anger at the people who have gone out of their way to make sure the pandemic does as much damage as possible, not at people like Bari Weiss who have looked at the data and the science and the facts and concluded that there’s no good reason to keep putting life on hold.

Funny the same people who want to deny medical care to the unvaxxed are now upset Bari Weiss has said maybe we should move on from them choosing to not be vaxxed. — JRP (@JRPSD) January 24, 2022

They’re taking whatever position they need to take in order to justify continuing to exercise control over everyone. How long do they think they can keep this up?

What the Democrats should be doing it they want to win elections: Listening to Bari Weiss. What the Democrats are actually doing: Pillorying Bari Weiss. And I'm totally fine with that. https://t.co/piZyvnw5EZ — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 24, 2022

