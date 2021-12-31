Last week, President Joe Biden was pleased to introduce the world to Commander (or Commie, if ya nasty), his new German Shepherd puppy. Major, of course, got Biden’s boot.

When she was asked at a White House press briefing if all the puppy fanfare was just intended to be a distraction from the Biden administration coming apart at the seams, Jen Psaki got pretty pissy.

A reporter asks Jen Psaki if all of the "pet news" from yesterday is an indication that the White House had its "worst week ever." pic.twitter.com/3USbdOxofF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 21, 2021

She was just pissy because she knew that the Biden administration had just been busted. They’re gonna milk poor Commander for all he’s worth.

Yesterday, President White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain got in on the action, too, by piggybacking on a genuinely good and valuable tweet from Dana Perino:

NEW from me to you: If you're denying yourself the love of a new pet after a loss, please reconsider in 2022 ⁦@FoxNewsOpinion⁩ https://t.co/b7Rt7ZrRMW — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) December 29, 2021

Absolutely agree with @DanaPerino on this — especially this time of year. https://t.co/TnlZPrw8GR — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) December 30, 2021

Ron Klain is right to endorse Dana Perino’s tweet. Unfortunately, he’s also full of crap, as he apparently thinks that we’ve already forgotten how his boss Joe Biden operates:

Or if you’re Joe Biden, you send your old dog away and get a new puppy anyway. https://t.co/GJIeI79sZQ — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 30, 2021

Annnnnnnd that’s a bingo.

What do you think you’re doing, Ron? Seriously, what?

Pandering to right-wing propagandists who say one good thing is a bad look — βrett Somers Fanatics (@SiebelBen) December 30, 2021

First of all, Dana Perino is not a “right-wing propagandist.” Second of all, if this is how Ron Klain tries to pander to the Right, it’s no wonder no one on the Right likes him. He’s trying to make Joe Biden the Kindhearted Dog Lover happen, and it’s just not happening.

Puppy is good for photo PR — Mitten (@MeInTheMitten) December 30, 2021

*Masked photo PR.

And yes, it’s purely for PR. Maybe if the White House keeps the focus on how cute Commander is, they’ll forget all about Major, who might’ve actually stood a fighting chance of sticking around had the Biden family shown a little more interest in properly training him and a little less interest in self-promotion.

Joe Biden’s a lousy dog owner, so we hope for Major’s sake that he really is somewhere better off than in the Bidens’ care. If you can even call it care.

Could you imagine having a dog and getting rid of it to get a new one though? Especially at this time of year? — Soup_To_Nuts (@NutsSoup) December 30, 2021

Or you send your bad boy to ‘the farm’ and then get a new one. — Jay C. (@iamthejayc) December 30, 2021

Dana Perino lost a beloved dog she had for years… your boss sent his dog that broke his ankle and kept biting people upstate to live on a farm because he refused to properly train it. Not quite the same thing — Michael A. Wolff (@WolffintheWild) December 30, 2021

It’s not the same thing at all. But when you work for an administration as broken and desperate as Joe Biden’s administration, you’ve got to throw whatever you can at the wall in the hopes that something will stick.

Even if you know it will ultimately never work.

