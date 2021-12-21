As we told you last night, President Joe Biden has a new puppy named “Commander”:
Welcome to the White House, Commander. pic.twitter.com/SUudQnPv29
— President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021
So, his nickname is “Commie”?
People are pointing out that his nickname will be “Commie” ☠️☠️☠️ https://t.co/S9OfNF5Xay
— CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) December 21, 2021
LOL:
The dog is adorable but I'd be calling him Commie within a week https://t.co/AsKgOBjftO
— Phil Berne (@philipberne) December 20, 2021
And it’s not just right-wing people finding this funny:
Inevitably shortened to “Commie.” Here Commie, here boy! Good Commie! Fetch!
I’m sorry. It’s just what I would do. https://t.co/wMauEYsOOY
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) December 20, 2021
Oh, it’s happening:
JFC, the only puppy nickname that's natural is "Commie" and hoooooo boy would Fox have a conniption. https://t.co/6D0ZIrOtDl
— Lestje B. Juddged (@JuddgyOne) December 21, 2021
And when Biden does do this, the headlines will be: “Republicans pounce on ‘Commie’ Biden” or something like that:
Imagine accidentally calling your new puppy Commie for short in front of a reporter https://t.co/J3zMNKx4Jg
— Kami 🌧 (@elderly_goose) December 21, 2021
