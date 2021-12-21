As we told you last night, President Joe Biden has a new puppy named “Commander”:

Welcome to the White House, Commander. pic.twitter.com/SUudQnPv29 — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021

So, his nickname is “Commie”?

People are pointing out that his nickname will be “Commie” ☠️☠️☠️ https://t.co/S9OfNF5Xay — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) December 21, 2021

LOL:

The dog is adorable but I'd be calling him Commie within a week https://t.co/AsKgOBjftO — Phil Berne (@philipberne) December 20, 2021

And it’s not just right-wing people finding this funny:

Inevitably shortened to “Commie.” Here Commie, here boy! Good Commie! Fetch! I’m sorry. It’s just what I would do. https://t.co/wMauEYsOOY — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) December 20, 2021

Oh, it’s happening:

JFC, the only puppy nickname that's natural is "Commie" and hoooooo boy would Fox have a conniption. https://t.co/6D0ZIrOtDl — Lestje B. Juddged (@JuddgyOne) December 21, 2021

And when Biden does do this, the headlines will be: “Republicans pounce on ‘Commie’ Biden” or something like that:

Imagine accidentally calling your new puppy Commie for short in front of a reporter https://t.co/J3zMNKx4Jg — Kami 🌧 (@elderly_goose) December 21, 2021

