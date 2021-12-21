As we told you last night, President Joe Biden has a new puppy named “Commander”:

So, his nickname is “Commie”?

Trending

LOL:

And it’s not just right-wing people finding this funny:

Oh, it’s happening:

And when Biden does do this, the headlines will be: “Republicans pounce on ‘Commie’ Biden” or something like that:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CommanderJoe Biden

Recommended Twitchy Video