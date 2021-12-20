The first part of this story is that President Biden’s dog Major has a new home elsewhere:

Major Biden is out. https://t.co/WajCIcWVv0 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 21, 2021

At long last, there’s some sign of accountability from this White House.

Amid year-end failure, President Biden is keeping his top staff and ousting his dog.https://t.co/fwn0f2F4r5 — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 21, 2021

Tossed aside by the Biden family like a problematic laptop. https://t.co/x5LBaeeCiK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 21, 2021

Rumor has it he refused to get vaccinated 🙁 https://t.co/clSekRn67N — Marcus (@MarcusHUSA) December 21, 2021

But Major has been replaced already:

Welcome to the White House, Commander. pic.twitter.com/SUudQnPv29 — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021

Meet the newest Biden. pic.twitter.com/JHAbH53iRk — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021

Fine looking dog! And of course all this is completely unrelated to the continuing lousy approval ratings for this administration and their tanking agenda.

A welcome, furry distraction from political morass and flagging approval ratings has arrived at the White House, with Joe Biden introducing the residence's newest inhabitant, a German shepherd puppy named "Commander" @POTUS https://t.co/qUbNZO5wr0 pic.twitter.com/AR8xgqS9Cv — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 21, 2021

Things are so bad for the Biden administration that they're rolling out the "look a puppy" diversion again. Let's hope Commander works out better than Major… https://t.co/qe6uPDWYRi — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) December 20, 2021

A new puppy is not going to help your approval numbers, nice try though! — Emily (@Emily25508038) December 21, 2021

Is this supposed to help the tanking approval ratings? — Lyle the roommate (@kddogg32) December 21, 2021

Everybody knows what the angle might be if this was about Trump:

You know who ELSE owned a bunch of German Shepards? https://t.co/CyIUiybIFa — Ingenuous Firebrand (@ING2Firebrand) December 21, 2021

Be that as it may, color PETA not thrilled, but when are they?

This seems deeply disappointing @POTUS. You know it's important to adopt homeless animals like Major. Paying a breeder to add to overpopulation is irresponsible & killer. We wish Commander a great life, but the nearly 200 adoptable Shepherds within 100mi of D.C. deserve one too. https://t.co/siPTuyQsqL — PETA (@peta) December 21, 2021

This seems deeply disappointing @POTUS. You know it's important to adopt homeless animals like Major. Paying a breeder to add to overpopulation is irresponsible and killer. — PETA (@peta) December 21, 2021

Would PETA feel better if they understood that technically Commander counts as a rescue dog because the White House is obviously trying to rescue Biden’s approval rating?

