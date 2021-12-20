The first part of this story is that President Biden’s dog Major has a new home elsewhere:
Major Biden is out. https://t.co/WajCIcWVv0
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 21, 2021
At long last, there’s some sign of accountability from this White House.
Amid year-end failure, President Biden is keeping his top staff and ousting his dog.https://t.co/fwn0f2F4r5
— Byron York (@ByronYork) December 21, 2021
Tossed aside by the Biden family like a problematic laptop. https://t.co/x5LBaeeCiK
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 21, 2021
Rumor has it he refused to get vaccinated 🙁 https://t.co/clSekRn67N
— Marcus (@MarcusHUSA) December 21, 2021
But Major has been replaced already:
Welcome to the White House, Commander. pic.twitter.com/SUudQnPv29
— President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021
Meet the newest Biden. pic.twitter.com/JHAbH53iRk
— President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021
Fine looking dog! And of course all this is completely unrelated to the continuing lousy approval ratings for this administration and their tanking agenda.
A welcome, furry distraction from political morass and flagging approval ratings has arrived at the White House, with Joe Biden introducing the residence's newest inhabitant, a German shepherd puppy named "Commander" @POTUS https://t.co/qUbNZO5wr0 pic.twitter.com/AR8xgqS9Cv
— AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 21, 2021
Things are so bad for the Biden administration that they're rolling out the "look a puppy" diversion again.
Let's hope Commander works out better than Major… https://t.co/qe6uPDWYRi
— Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) December 20, 2021
Biden: “Where’s Commander?”@WHCOS: “Sir, do you mean the puppy or @Sen_JoeManchin?” https://t.co/Zvy7mI5mVn
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 20, 2021
A new puppy is not going to help your approval numbers, nice try though!
— Emily (@Emily25508038) December 21, 2021
Is this supposed to help the tanking approval ratings?
— Lyle the roommate (@kddogg32) December 21, 2021
Everybody knows what the angle might be if this was about Trump:
You know who ELSE owned a bunch of German Shepards? https://t.co/CyIUiybIFa
— Ingenuous Firebrand (@ING2Firebrand) December 21, 2021
Be that as it may, color PETA not thrilled, but when are they?
This seems deeply disappointing @POTUS. You know it's important to adopt homeless animals like Major. Paying a breeder to add to overpopulation is irresponsible & killer.
We wish Commander a great life, but the nearly 200 adoptable Shepherds within 100mi of D.C. deserve one too. https://t.co/siPTuyQsqL
— PETA (@peta) December 21, 2021
Would PETA feel better if they understood that technically Commander counts as a rescue dog because the White House is obviously trying to rescue Biden’s approval rating?