The first part of this story is that President Biden’s dog Major has a new home elsewhere:

At long last, there’s some sign of accountability from this White House.

Trending

But Major has been replaced already:

Fine looking dog! And of course all this is completely unrelated to the continuing lousy approval ratings for this administration and their tanking agenda.

Everybody knows what the angle might be if this was about Trump:

Be that as it may, color PETA not thrilled, but when are they?

Would PETA feel better if they understood that technically Commander counts as a rescue dog because the White House is obviously trying to rescue Biden’s approval rating?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: approval numbersCommanderJoe BidenMajorWhite House

Recommended Twitchy Video