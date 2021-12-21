Yesterday, Joe Biden announced that he’d welcomed a German Shepherd puppy, Commander, into his family.

Welcome to the White House, Commander. pic.twitter.com/SUudQnPv29 — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021

Meet the newest Biden. pic.twitter.com/JHAbH53iRk — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021

Of course, to make room for Commander, he had to discharge his dog Major. Some people found that pretty dishonorable on Joe Biden’s part. Perhaps he can make up for that by getting a cat, too.

At today’s press briefing, Jen Psaki was pleased to confirm reports that the Bidens will soon be welcoming a cat into the fold:

Commander, the new @WhiteHouse dog, is a gift from the brother of @POTUS and a cat will arrive in January, confirms @PressSec. pic.twitter.com/YHMXTP79vI — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) December 21, 2021

How exciting! And it’s just the sort of positive, happy PR that the Biden administration needs right now.

Even though Psaki will deny that that’s what all this is really about:

Jen Psaki denies coordinating the new Biden pet news to distract from his “worst week ever” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 21, 2021

Watch:

A reporter asks Jen Psaki if all of the "pet news" from yesterday is an indication that the White House had its "worst week ever." pic.twitter.com/3USbdOxofF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 21, 2021

That reporter was @JacquiHeinrich for the own. Twas fantastic. https://t.co/BmrIVkG1aH — Liberty Chimp (@LibertyChimp) December 21, 2021

That was an own. It’s always an own when Jen Psaki gets snippy with a reporter.

Honestly we’re not sure what Psaki has to be annoyed about. If we were press secretary for a president who’s as big a disaster as Joe Biden, we’d relish any opportunity to pivot to pets.

Even if we as viewers find it incredibly obnoxious.

The fact that "journalists" COULD get distracted by pet news after the week Biden has had is…disconcerting. — Large carbon 👣 (@JeffLawson441) December 21, 2021

GP The world's burning down as our dotard of a president sits in his bunker eating tapioca and watching Golden Girls reruns and the press corps is asking about Biden's pets. Remind me again why Americans loathe media? https://t.co/asqUgMHd33 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 21, 2021

Maybe we should just make the puppy president and call it a day.

Recommended Twitchy Video