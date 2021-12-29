After speaking to state governors on Monday and informing them that there’s “no federal response” to Covid-19 (which caused almost immediate cleanup effort from the White House that “journalists” were more than happy to forward without question), President Biden and first lady Jill Bi — er, DOCTOR Jill Biden — departed the White House for their beach home in Delaware. A stroll on the beach later took place with the first family’s new dog Commander:

Wait, beach masking?

Wearing a mask on a fairly empty beach is a signal of confidence coming from the double vaxxed & boosted U.S. president:

Biden’s selective mask usage has caught some attention:

The “science” behind Biden’s mask usage (and lack thereof) just doesn’t add up.

So to sum it all up…

Mask required:

No mask required:

SCIENCE!

