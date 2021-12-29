After speaking to state governors on Monday and informing them that there’s “no federal response” to Covid-19 (which caused almost immediate cleanup effort from the White House that “journalists” were more than happy to forward without question), President Biden and first lady Jill Bi — er, DOCTOR Jill Biden — departed the White House for their beach home in Delaware. A stroll on the beach later took place with the first family’s new dog Commander:

📸: Pres. Biden and first lady Jill Biden take a walk with their new dog, Commander, near their second home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. https://t.co/a9R8ZLREhb pic.twitter.com/quxKkDNse4 — ABC News (@ABC) December 29, 2021

Wait, beach masking?

Biden is wearing a mask, outdoors, surrounded by nobody 🧐 pic.twitter.com/ZlxAg0eUM7 — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) December 29, 2021

Wearing a mask on a fairly empty beach is a signal of confidence coming from the double vaxxed & boosted U.S. president:

Why is he masked OUTSIDE ON THE BEACH? FFS. https://t.co/M5iK8ySmh9 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 29, 2021

Blows it on COVID, takes a vacation, wears a mask outsode alone on the beach with his wife who is also triple vaccinated. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) December 29, 2021

Biden’s selective mask usage has caught some attention:

Mask up on a beach by yourself, But not in a small crowded book store on Nantucket — C Rutherford (@CRuther02452942) December 29, 2021

The “science” behind Biden’s mask usage (and lack thereof) just doesn’t add up.

@WHCOS @PressSec Why is thrice vaxxed @potus wearing a mask outdoors, on the beach with almost no one around, while @FLOTUS and the man in the red coat are not? Is he sick or have a medical condition? https://t.co/ox9Vt7OXFv — Bud Merino (@NotARINO_40) December 29, 2021

Why is the good doctor not wearing a mask? https://t.co/laItbyXa3m — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) December 29, 2021

Triple-jabbed, masked up, outside, with only a single person nearby. It is a performance. https://t.co/294NXsiriZ — Hap (@hap317) December 29, 2021

So to sum it all up…

Mask required:

No mask required:

WATCH: Despite a large sign on the door stating "required face covering," Biden shops maskless during his Nantucket vacation pic.twitter.com/zpmWcq7log — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 28, 2021

SCIENCE!

***

Related:

