President Biden and members of his family are spending Thanksgiving weekend on Nantucket, and the island’s Chamber of Commerce has this reminder from the local health department:

As a result of increasing cases across the Cape and Islands, The Town of Nantucket’s Health and Human Services Department is advising all residents and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to use masks while indoors and at public locations when physical distance is not possible. The increased virulence of the Delta variant, and its high ability to infect even those vaccinated in some cases, means that masking and distancing are strongly recommended at this time.

President Biden either didn’t see the sign on a store window or didn’t care, because he went full “science denier” (according to the Left’s definition of the term) at a Nantucket business on Saturday:

Biden is caught not wearing a mask in a store that requires facemasks while shopping in Nantucket on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/IMeGqsuRfW — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 28, 2021

Biden walking around maskless in high-end Nantucket clothing store, violating the island’s indoor mask mandate pic.twitter.com/BOYrLzj2j2 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 28, 2021

This speaks “rules for thee but not for me” volumes:

That’s a very telling grab from the video.

Not too long ago, Biden called wearing a mask “a patriotic responsibility, for God’s sake” https://t.co/h4imKHPBWE — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) November 28, 2021

How many times has Biden lectured us on wearing a mask? pic.twitter.com/rq0IwO7eGJ — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) November 28, 2021

Especially when the island requires them indoors.

Peppermint Psaki's spin will be he's vaccinated, other people were wearing masks and it was just for a moment. — steve (@usnjkpolk) November 28, 2021

Psaki might spin it that way, even though Nantucket officials recommend indoor masking in public indoor places, especially if they’re crowded.

Typical Democrat. Rules for Thee, not for Me. https://t.co/SedK9mesSp — Les Lygene (@LesterLygene) November 28, 2021

Rules for thee, not for me. This administration does everything to make us not trust them. — UKBourbonMan 🇺🇸 (@UKBourbonMan) November 28, 2021

In your face hypocrisy. Again. And again. And again. And again. https://t.co/DPBChB2el2 — Capital 🆒 (@jessseekssame) November 28, 2021

If it weren’t for hypocrisy, he’d have no character at all. https://t.co/XkzQAZ6D4m — Stephanie (@StephHoover8) November 28, 2021

Just watch though — when Biden’s leaving the island with Dr. Jill and they’re walking all alone to the plane, he’ll be wearing a mask. It’s all for show.

