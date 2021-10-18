As we told you over the weekend, President Biden and first lady Jill went to a DC restaurant for dinner and were spotted being in violation of the city’s indoor mask mandate:

Biden was caught in an upscale restaurant tonight violating DC’s mask mandate: pic.twitter.com/CMU1A8sVwF — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 17, 2021

WATCH 🚨 Biden recorded breaking Washington DC's mask mandate by walking through an Italian restaurant ‘Fiola Mare’ without a mask pic.twitter.com/I1b7NbiY0C — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 17, 2021

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki about the Bidens having been in violation of the mandate, and she immediately attempted to distract from the obvious hypocrisy:

Jen Psaki defends Joe Biden violating the DC mask mandate: "There are moments when we all don't put masks back on as quickly as we should." She says that it's important to "not overly focus on moments in time that don't reflect overarching policy." pic.twitter.com/wE86fhxint — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 18, 2021

In other words, do as they say, not as they do.

Follow my words not deeds… — PolitickleMan (@PolitickleMan) October 18, 2021

In other words, “Rules for thee but not for me.” — Will T (@cosmicdebris65) October 18, 2021

She literally says, do as we say, don't do as we do. @PressSec is an arrogant aristocrat! https://t.co/y6HYFDVFoR — Dr. Jim Sullivan (@DrJimSullivan1) October 18, 2021

Do you think she’s getting tired of covering up and explaining Biden’s mishaps all the time? 😂 https://t.co/QTBNodzL69 — Rach 🇺🇸 (@rachisawake) October 18, 2021

Sometimes Psaki actually seems to enjoy spinning and lying for a living.