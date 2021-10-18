As we told you over the weekend, President Biden and first lady Jill went to a DC restaurant for dinner and were spotted being in violation of the city’s indoor mask mandate:

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki about the Bidens having been in violation of the mandate, and she immediately attempted to distract from the obvious hypocrisy:

Trending

In other words, do as they say, not as they do.

Sometimes Psaki actually seems to enjoy spinning and lying for a living.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DCJen PsakiJill BidenJoe Bidenmask mandatesPeter DoocyWashington