Biden is so convinced wearing a mask will protect Americans from COVID that he wears one ALL OF THE TIME.

On camera.

Going out to eat at a busy restaurant in D.C. where there is a literal mandate to wear a mask in public places though? Not so much.

Is this one of those, ‘He’s too dignified to get COVID’ things like Obama’s birthday bash?

Biden was caught in an upscale restaurant tonight violating DC’s mask mandate: pic.twitter.com/CMU1A8sVwF — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 17, 2021

Biden masks for the cameras because it’s political theater.

The (D) means mandates don't apply to him. — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) October 17, 2021

Silly peasant, the mandate is for you not the “elites”. — Wyatt #FJB Earp (@AccuracyIsFinal) October 17, 2021

He's not able to keep up with the various mandates in place. Let him enjoy his ice cream in peace. Let's go, Brandon! — I am awake, not woke. WAKE UP! (@Tenise63457860) October 17, 2021

This has happened so many times now. They only wear masks when they think the cameras are pointed at them. They’re not buying what they’re selling because they know it’s a lie. — Mark Congleton (@MrMark) October 17, 2021

It’s about control and seeing just how much they can get away with.

Yup.

Of course he did. — Rhayader (@prestomagix) October 17, 2021

Rules for thee, not for me in DC — Patrick Crowley (@rpc68) October 17, 2021

Take the masks off.

Now.

