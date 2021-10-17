Biden is so convinced wearing a mask will protect Americans from COVID that he wears one ALL OF THE TIME.

On camera.

Going out to eat at a busy restaurant in D.C. where there is a literal mandate to wear a mask in public places though? Not so much.

Is this one of those, ‘He’s too dignified to get COVID’ things like Obama’s birthday bash?

Biden masks for the cameras because it’s political theater.

Trending

It’s about control and seeing just how much they can get away with.

Yup.

Take the masks off.

Now.

***

