Who wants to tell the McAuliffe campaign how UNLIKABLE and unpopular Kamala Harris really is?

NEW — More than 300 Black churches across VA will hear from @KamalaHarris btwn Sun. and November 2 in video message that will air during morning services as part of outreach effort aimed to boost @TerryMcAuliffe.#VAGOV Video first obtained by CNNhttps://t.co/vaefXtWqUe pic.twitter.com/l8re0KUkN1 — Eva McKend (@evamckend) October 16, 2021

Holy. Crap.

This is … this is bad.

So bad.

And so much cringe. All the cringe. How damn insulting to Black Virginians to assume the sorta Black VP pandering to them with stories about singing in the choir will convince them to vote for McAuliffe.

Beyond that it’s likely illegal (and it’s definitely unethical), we don’t see how Kamala appeals to Black Churches or to ANYONE really. She is more unlikable than even Hillary Clinton; honestly, we’re shocked Kamala didn’t break out a bottle of hot sauce at the end while cackling uncomfortably.

MORE: VP Harris implores congregants to vote following church service. The McAuliffe campaign has embraced "Souls to the Polls," block-party style events featuring top campaign surrogates after church near polling locations, to drive turnout.#VAGOVhttps://t.co/vaefXtWqUe pic.twitter.com/yGuIL6e7Fz — Eva McKend (@evamckend) October 16, 2021

Souls to the Polls.

When do they send a video to the ‘White Churches’?

Shameful and condescending garbage.

Church-goers, when you see the U.S. Vice President broadcast a partisan political message into your church on Sunday, remember, not only is it illegal for churches to conduct political campaign activity, but our nation was founded on the idea of separation of church and state. pic.twitter.com/exsxiPRznA — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 17, 2021

Boy oh boy, don’t Democrats LOVE lecturing people about the separation of Church and State? But somehow THIS IS OK?

It’s not.

Realpolitik: find those 300 churches and file complaints with IRS for each one. Not that we should expect anything to actually happen, but people should be put on notice. https://t.co/omtroFWeB7 — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) October 17, 2021

I've been doing church GOTV for 26 years. The rule has always been it's legal as long as you don't expressly advocate for or against a candidate or ballot measure. Have the rules changed or is this yet another example of how the ruling elites don't apply the law to themselves? https://t.co/9cVmTfDAmL — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) October 17, 2021

Oops.

'Harris implores congregants to vote following church service.' The churches are, of course, tax-exempt charitable organizations forbidden from engaging in partisan political activities. https://t.co/OvPwnlqiu9 — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 17, 2021

Looks like 300 Churches will lose their protected tax status. https://t.co/t2IS4YzQyx — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) October 17, 2021

McAuliffe’s name is right there in front of her eyes scrolling the teleprompter as she reads her message (for the first time?) and she mispronounces it every time.https://t.co/s2qkJ04LKu — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) October 17, 2021

Oh, that’s the other thing.

For being her ‘good friend,’ she sure doesn’t know how to pronounce his name.

This is a very bad idea. The blatant mixing of religion and politics, not only sullies religion, it escalates polarization into increasing religious conflict. https://t.co/eFpuB4YJ5e — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 17, 2021

When even French is saying this is bad?

Yeah, it’s bad.

Glenn Youngkin should send Kamala a thank you card or maybe count this as an in-kind contribution because WOW, this will not help Terry.

Or sadly, these ‘Black Churches’.

***

Related:

He’s dead, Jim. DEAD!’ WaPo tech writer picks fight with RedSteeze over Carole King talking climate on CNN and OMG THE CARNAGE lol

‘But Erin, PLEASE!’ Terry McAuliffe SPEECHLESS after CNN (!!) destroys his latest attempt to lie his a*s off about Glenn Youngkin (watch)

‘Not a militiaman – a longtime FBI informant’: BOMBSHELL piece has people questioning if Jan 6 was part of FBI’s ‘Operation Cold Snap’