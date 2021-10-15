We so enjoy a good RedSteeze debate and this one between him and WaPo tech writer Will Oremus is an excellent example of why.

It all started with a CNN spot where they interviewed Carole King on the climate.

Because you know, she’s a serious expert on climate change and stuff.

Notable climatologist and scientist.. Carole King. pic.twitter.com/6OlQgWewRK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2021

I'd be more inclined to buy into the climate alarmism and hysteria if they were putting scientists out front but instead its singers and children. https://t.co/OJ1KlzF29X — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2021

As would most people, likely.

Not sure why Will Oremus thought to pick a fight with Steeze but hey, we’re not complaining. #TwitchySaysThanks

lol sure you would — Will Oremus (@WillOremus) October 15, 2021

They never learn.

Now, you’ll notice a jump here that makes no sense and it’s because it was at this point Will apparently did a Google search to prove how many climate scientists CNN has had on. He did actually delete it and you’ll see why when you watch the following debate and the mockery that came out of it.

Wait, you think a google search like this is making your point? You're a tech reporter? You're like actually paid to write about tech and this is what you came up with? https://t.co/MbFlrnWlYf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2021

The Washington Post tech writer deleted this tweet. https://t.co/p8ii5Rzk8i pic.twitter.com/DR8Mfoh2B5 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 15, 2021

Oof.

search any way you want. they put climate scientists on cnn all the time, as i'm sure you know. and if you don't, go check it out yourself using your own preferred research methods. or just keep doing disingenuous dunks and racking up the likes, that's easier and more fun right? — Will Oremus (@WillOremus) October 15, 2021

Well no, Will. I'm using *your* preferred method of search, as you seem to be so good at this. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2021

Google for the win!

Or loss, depending on how you look at it.

Hey guys, you'll never believe how many times Hitler has appeared on CNN. pic.twitter.com/7BdrNt6GeW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2021

GET OUT OF TOWN. NOT ONCE?!

Think I'm starting to understand why the Washington Post and our media is so bad at tech reporting. https://t.co/h22srQpFWU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2021

Yup.

Bad news tho, Will. Lincoln has only been interviewed about 200,000 times. pic.twitter.com/lYFP4J5llI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2021

Dammit.

Have you thought about maybe not being a tech reporter? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

This started because I recommended putting more actual climatologists on news channels and the Washington Post tech bro was like, "Now wait just a minute. I want to hear from the 85 year old boomer hippie singer on this topic." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2021

Oh sorry, back to the as* whooping … sorry, debate.

it's really impressive the degree to which you and your followers don't actually care whether the claim that cnn doesn't put climate scientists on TV is true or not, and don't care to find out. pic.twitter.com/BdHmyoRTw7 — Will Oremus (@WillOremus) October 15, 2021

That wasn’t really his point but ok.

anyway have fun pretending the reason you don't believe climate change is a serious problem is because cnn interviewed a celebrity about it, that's pretty funny — Will Oremus (@WillOremus) October 15, 2021

Someone got their britches all bunched up.

Sad.

I'm a climate denier because you don't understand how a google search works? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2021

i made the mistake of assuming you might actually do the search or care what the results are instead of pretending that one tweet reply from me was the full extent of the argument so that you could attempt 15 different ways of dunking on that tweet. get a life man. — Will Oremus (@WillOremus) October 15, 2021

Get Will a tissue, please.

Will, I'm more concerned now that you don't know how to do your job. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2021

your job appears to be concern trolling and to be fair you're outstanding at it. congrats on turning one admittedly dumb tweet reply from me into an hour of material for your followers. i've gotta go do other things but this has been fun. cheers. — Will Oremus (@WillOremus) October 15, 2021

Will, perhaps you would care to retract your claim that I deny or have every denied the Earth's climate. I really don't want my account banned on a false accusation from a Washington Post reporter. Thank you. https://t.co/6JY1bux8uA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2021

We've learned a lot already for a Friday morning. Actually having expert scientists on cable news is bad and also the Washington Post tech reporter doesn't know how to do a google search. I feel good about where we're at here. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2021

Ahhhh he deleted his moronic tweet how sad. — Matt Gilliam (@Mgilliam) October 15, 2021

Ba-dum-tss.

