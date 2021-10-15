We so enjoy a good RedSteeze debate and this one between him and WaPo tech writer Will Oremus is an excellent example of why.

It all started with a CNN spot where they interviewed Carole King on the climate.

Because you know, she’s a serious expert on climate change and stuff.

As would most people, likely.

Not sure why Will Oremus thought to pick a fight with Steeze but hey, we’re not complaining. #TwitchySaysThanks

They never learn.

Now, you’ll notice a jump here that makes no sense and it’s because it was at this point Will apparently did a Google search to prove how many climate scientists CNN has had on. He did actually delete it and you’ll see why when you watch the following debate and the mockery that came out of it.

Oof.

Trending

Google for the win!

Or loss, depending on how you look at it.

GET OUT OF TOWN. NOT ONCE?!

Yup.

Dammit.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh sorry, back to the as* whooping … sorry, debate.

That wasn’t really his point but ok.

Someone got their britches all bunched up.

Sad.

Get Will a tissue, please.

Ba-dum-tss.

***

Related:

‘But Erin, PLEASE!’ Terry McAuliffe SPEECHLESS after CNN (!!) destroys his latest attempt to lie his a*s off about Glenn Youngkin (watch)

‘Not a militiaman – a longtime FBI informant’: BOMBSHELL piece has people questioning if Jan 6 was part of FBI’s ‘Operation Cold Snap’

‘WTF is internalized racial superiority?’ Christopher Rufo SCOOPS Walmart’s ‘critical race theory training program’ in receipt-filled thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @redsteezeCarole KingClimate changeTechwapoWill Oremus