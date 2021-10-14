Walmart has launched a critical race theory training program.

Because of course, they have.

Christopher Rufo put together a thread about their training and as he says in his first tweet, buckle up. It’s a doozy.

DENOUNCES the United States as a ‘white supremacy system’ and teaches white hourly-wage workers they have internalized racial superiority.

Hourly employees.

White anti-racist development.

Walmart.

Holy crap.

Individualism is racist.

K.

Objectivity is racist.

K.

Worship of the written word is racist.

Everything is getting dumber you guys.

Don’t even know where to start with this one.

So in true CRT fashion, their training tells minorities they are oppressed.

No matter what.

White is not right.

Dafuq?

Doug can pat himself and his white privilege on the back because he’s forcing his hourly employees to be less racist or something.

Walmart. Be better.

***

