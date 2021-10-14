Walmart has launched a critical race theory training program.

Because of course, they have.

Christopher Rufo put together a thread about their training and as he says in his first tweet, buckle up. It’s a doozy.

SCOOP: @Walmart has launched a critical race theory training program that denounces the United States as a "white supremacy system" and teaches white hourly-wage workers that they are guilty of "white supremacy thinking" and "internalized racial superiority." Buckle up.🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2021

DENOUNCES the United States as a ‘white supremacy system’ and teaches white hourly-wage workers they have internalized racial superiority.

Hourly employees.

Walmart launched the program with the Racial Equity Institute in 2018 and has trained more than 1,000 employees on the core principles of critical race theory, including "intersectionality," "internalized racial oppression,"and "white anti-racist development." pic.twitter.com/Fy6wrMxb9U — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2021

White anti-racist development.

Walmart.

The program begins with the claim that the United States is a "white supremacy system," designed by white Europeans for maintaining "white skin access to power and privilege." Whites are thus subjected to "racist conditioning" that indoctrinates them into "white supremacy." pic.twitter.com/r9rcn5wOBO — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2021

Holy crap.

The Walmart program claims that whites are inherently guilty of "white privilege" and "internalized racial superiority," or the belief that "one’s comfort, wealth, privilege and success has been earned by merits and hard work" rather than through the benefits of systemic racism. pic.twitter.com/hRz4LoXafL — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2021

Walmart argues that "white supremacy culture" can be summarized in a list of qualities including "individualism," "objectivity," "paternalism," "defensiveness," "power hoarding," "right to comfort," and "worship of the written word"—which are "damaging to [people of color]." pic.twitter.com/shIkDFBeFc — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2021

Individualism is racist.

K.

Objectivity is racist.

K.

Worship of the written word is racist.

Everything is getting dumber you guys.

Walmart tells minority employees that they suffer from "constructed racist oppression" and "internalized racial inferiority," with internal messages such as "we believe there is something wrong with being a person of color" and "we have a sense of limited possibility." pic.twitter.com/nAsFKx0OKS — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2021

Don’t even know where to start with this one.

Furthermore, Walmart tells minorities that they are programmed to believe the "myths promoted by the racist system" and develop feelings of "self-hate," "anger," "rage," and "ethnocentrism," and are forced to "forget," "lie," and "stop feeling" in order to secure basic survival. pic.twitter.com/e6fivDtrTH — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2021

So in true CRT fashion, their training tells minorities they are oppressed.

No matter what.

The solution, according to Walmart, is to encourage whites to participate in "white anti-racist development," accept their "guilt and shame," adopt the idea that "white is not right," acknowledge their racism, and move toward "collective action" whereby "white can do right." pic.twitter.com/UWDyTbyfzA — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2021

White is not right.

Dafuq?

The Walmart program is a study in hypocrisy. White male CEO Doug McMillon rakes in $22 million a year, while lecturing his hourly-wage employees on their "internalized racial superiority" and "internalized racial inferiority." pic.twitter.com/xlqhuzpkan — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2021

Doug can pat himself and his white privilege on the back because he’s forcing his hourly employees to be less racist or something.

The formula of "woke capital" is clear: American executives—the most privileged people on the planet—can collect accolades and social status by pledging allegiance to DEI and telling workers they're racist oppressors. Read the full story in City Journal:https://t.co/eogVPTMrPM — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2021

Walmart. Be better.

***

