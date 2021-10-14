If Keith Olbermann throws a fit and nobody notices or cares, does that mean he didn’t throw a fit at all?

Here’s a twist: @joerogan and his mob who enjoyed all 29 of their years in grammar school think this video they hate was designed to “convince” people to get vaccinated. No: It’s designed to convince the vaccinated to stop PERMITTING unvaxxed cowards to get away with it any more pic.twitter.com/DCjqvWOlVy — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 14, 2021

Here’s a twist … yawn.

So big and tough on his patio.

Imagine being this guy’s neighbor.

PS: Thanks for the RT’s, Rogan muttonheads! — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 14, 2021

Sure, Rogan’s fans are the ‘muttonheads’.

The jab must've turned this guys brains to mush… https://t.co/dlGVechO5J — Steven hallmey (@HandedApe) October 14, 2021

Nah, Keith’s brains have always been mush.

Unhinged and foaming at the mouth with pure rage. What a great representation of the far left. A picture speaks a thousand words. https://t.co/rpYijZfhK0 pic.twitter.com/1oIQeOFMOR — Luke Ⓥ (@LA022016) October 14, 2021

Noone under 55 even knows who this blow hard is …

Noone has cared for him since he left his job as a sports reporter – #Hypocrite https://t.co/viaqsvfhIc — Christian Crush (@ChristianCrush) October 14, 2021

There’s a reason he does these bits from his patio and not from a studio.

***

