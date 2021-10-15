Poor Terry, he really thought he finally had some momentum.

Womp womp.

Terry McAuliffe has spent months now trying to pretend he’s running against Donald Trump in Virginia, constantly ignoring who the real Republican candidate is and what he stands for. That tells this editor he knows he can’t beat Glenn Youngkin and hopes if he can tie him to Trump (who Virginia did not vote for in either election) that maybe, JUST MAYBE, Virginians will fall for it.

Luckily for Virginians, they’re smarter than Terry realizes.

Heck, even CNN has been calling him out. Remember when Dana Bash made fun of him for bringing up Trump?

Watch this:

"But Erin, please!" Terry McAuliffe BEGS after CNN totally destroys his narrative. #VAgov pic.twitter.com/LhIZVnCuYa — Team Youngkin (@TeamYoungkin) October 14, 2021

Squirm squirm squirm.

So uncomfortable.

Ya’ hate to see it.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Terry wants to run against anybody but Youngkin. — Tom Kilgannon (@TomKilgannon3) October 15, 2021

CNN not carrying his water. Good! I see a red wave coming! — Kim in VA (@VASweetTea) October 15, 2021

We were so shocked.

And thrilled!

Shrilled? No?

Hey, it’s Friday, give us a break.

But Erin….PLEASEE!!!! This isn't supposed to be happening!! Please Erin! — Chieftian’s Wife (@Higgins26208201) October 15, 2021

Go Glenn Go!

***

