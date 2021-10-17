Protecting Loudoun County and Democrats. We see you, media.

Luke Rosiak, the bada*s who busted the Loudoun County schools rape story wide open, has noticed something quite telling about how the local media in Virginia is covering HIS story.

Local news outlets who do not credit @realdailywire for what is happening in Loudoun are omitting a key issue for their readers: The concealment. This did not just happen on its own. They were not planning on telling anyone about any of this until they got caught & had no choice. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 15, 2021

They’re not talking about how the schools concealed the rape.

And how they had no intention of telling anyone about it until they were caught.

Our guess is they’re avoiding that part of the story because they know the concealment was made possible by a law the teacher’s union pushed for, a law Virginia’s Democrat-majority General Assembly passed, and a law Ralph Northam signed. They know if they admit that part it could hurt Terry McAuliffe and other Democrats in the election in two weeks.

Politics over kids.

The cover up was a foolish ploy, once the police started an investigation it was bound to come out. — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) October 16, 2021

Sometimes it's not the crime that gets you, it's the coverup!!! — Jenell (@JKment) October 16, 2021

Pretty sure they weren't planning on getting g caught — Lauren_Reeves (@LaurenR00628540) October 15, 2021

Sickening — CougarsNninjas 🇺🇸 (@Sampson89749027) October 15, 2021

it's worse than that. Local papers only reprint LCPS press releases. Critics have raised issues for years but local papers suppress it. When you leave, so will honest reporting to public — Virginia SGP Data (@FreeThatData) October 17, 2021

You deserve a Pulitzer for this series. Top notch work. What the Loudon County School District did to those girls and then the cover-up all in the name of "social justice" makes me physically ill. — ZeldaJ (@SDS142J) October 15, 2021

In a legitimate media world, Luke would absolutely get a Pulitzer for this. But we’re in a world where our media is a total clown show …

