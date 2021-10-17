There’s hope for this country yet.

Oh, that wasn’t the point WaPo’s Ruth Marcus was trying to make with her smug tweet about some evil maskless guy who didn’t care about her scolding and nagging him BUT that’s our takeaway. No, she wants people to be as outraged as she was (is) that some MAN who went without a mask couldn’t be shamed into doing her bidding.

We much prefer that America 2021.

In Madison, Wis. By now I should know better but: I get in elevator. It stops on lower floor. Man steps in, unmasked. Sign in elevator says masks required. Me, getting out: “you know, it would be really nice if you wore a mask.” Man: “I don’t care what you think.” America 2021. — Ruth Marcus (@RuthMarcus) October 17, 2021

What a shame. HA HA HA HA HA HA

Hero.

Seriously, we’d like to buy this guy a beer.

He's a hero. — Jared A. Chambers 🇺🇸 (@C4CEO) October 17, 2021

This man deserves a medal 🥇 — RicardoSaltero (@RicardoSaltero) October 17, 2021

Please hand this 👑 to him next time you see him… — Attis Nihilisticles (@ANihilisticles) October 17, 2021

You poor thing — Dusty (@dustopian) October 17, 2021

Right?

We only hope she can survive this whole ordeal unscathed.

He speaks for a lot of us. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) October 17, 2021

LOL Take the stairs busy body — TLBelle -❤️ 🇺🇸 Biden Fails 😡 So Mad 😡 (@TLWink) October 17, 2021

This. ^

Good for him. — The American Guy 🇺🇸 (@YankReb69) October 17, 2021

Live with it. — Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) October 17, 2021

Good for him! — M Lynne S (@mlysimonsen) October 17, 2021

Not the pity party she was expecting.

Man 1 – Idiocy 0 — Dennis Berwyn (@dberwyn) October 17, 2021

Thank God for the small victories.

***

