Unfortunately, with governments mandating the COVID vaccine, we are going to see more and more of our workforce either being fired like this State Trooper with 22 years of experience, or quitting. We’ve lost count of the tweets and posts we’ve seen from nurses quitting their jobs because they want to make their own health choices.

We only hope this video reaches Gov. Inslee.

Watch.

State Trooper with 22 years of service signs off after fired by @GovInslee for not getting Vaccinated: “This is the last time you’ll hear me in a patrol car and Jay Inslee can kiss my ass.” SAVAGE pic.twitter.com/DLTY1FSsXf — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 17, 2021

BOOM.

Mic drop.

BOOM DROP.

Not sure we can come up with an adequate word or phrase to illustrate how bada*s this really is.

This is heartbreaking 💔 — Marie Braudway (@MarieBraudway) October 17, 2021

Heartbreaking.

Infuriating.

Ok this is long & I usually don't watch videos but this is stunning & sad. I am vaccinated but do not believe any citizens should be forced to be. And companies should not be allowed to fire employees. I thought we were told masks provide protection! 1) — Edith Keenan (@KeenanEdith) October 17, 2021

Man’s a beast!!! Hero in my book. @GovInslee can kiss mine as well. 🤡 — Jeeplover (@JeeploverBrian) October 17, 2021

Beast mode.

We like that.

***

Related:

DESPERATION: 300+ ‘Black churches’ to play cringy video of Kamala Harris BEGGING Black Virginians to vote for Terry McAuliffe

He’s dead, Jim. DEAD!’ WaPo tech writer picks fight with RedSteeze over Carole King talking climate on CNN and OMG THE CARNAGE lol

‘But Erin, PLEASE!’ Terry McAuliffe SPEECHLESS after CNN (!!) destroys his latest attempt to lie his a*s off about Glenn Youngkin (watch)