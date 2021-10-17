Hey guys, good news! The real reason our shelves are bare is that Joe Biden has done such a RAD job with the country companies can’t keep up with customer demand or something.

Pete Buttigieg says so.

Mayor Pete says supply chain disruptions will continue. He claims demand is up “because the president has successfully guided this economy out of the teeth of a terrifying recession." pic.twitter.com/nR9v9IfuY3 — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 17, 2021

Oh, Mayor Pete, this is just embarrassing.

Shelves aren’t bare when you’re coming out of a recession.

And Tapper just sits there with his thumb up his backside.

Pete doesn’t explain why all those ships aren’t being allowed in. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) October 17, 2021

THIS is the real reason for the disruption and notice Pete doesn’t bring it up. ^

Right? If we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

Considering his experience with the sector, he probably fully believes this himself. We are governed by clowns, but with politically-acceptable pronouns, genitalia and skin color. — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) October 17, 2021

And because he said in on CNN. 40 % of the country thinks that’s true. Incredible gaslighting. — Tom (@T_Prehn) October 17, 2021

They will believe it because they WANT TO believe it.

This spin is strong with this moron — CA05 (@c_an05) October 17, 2021

Oh yeah, he’s perfect for this abhorrent administration. Not to mention he allowed ol’ Joe to check off a box on his identity politics Bingo card.

unreal — Michelle Lee (@MichLeeW) October 17, 2021

Sadly it’s all too real.

Proof anything can be spun in politics — Steve (@Steveheinyken) October 17, 2021

Especially when you have so many media outlets willing to do the spinning for you.

I can’t believe this is the actual talking point they’ve chosen to go with — Michael (@MKJ2117) October 17, 2021

Really? This is the same administration that told us Americans weren’t stranded in Afghanistan because they WANTED TO BE THERE.

The entire administration's default position is to lie about everything. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) October 17, 2021

Obama would be proud.

***

