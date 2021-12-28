Yesterday, President The-Adults-Are-Back-In-Charge informed us all that the federal government isn’t going to solve the U.S.’s COVID problem. Nice of Joe Biden to acknowledge what we’ve known for quite some time now, especially after claiming that he was going to shut down the virus.

Anyway, if you’ll recall, after punting on COVID, Biden turned around and took off for his Delaware beach house.

NOW – Biden departs to Delaware beach house after telling governors there is "no federal solution" on COVID and it should be "solved at the state level."pic.twitter.com/Ux9RtPmb8m — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 27, 2021

We don’t really have anything good to say about that, but that doesn’t mean it’s all terrible. Turns out there’s a silver lining, and that silver lining is that Caleb Howe got to make this:

Biden departs for beach house, final cut. 🎵 pic.twitter.com/k28jZJVRUt — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) December 27, 2021

Excellent.

You wouldn't like him when he's angry. https://t.co/50ONdy8NuK — Brian Faughnan (@BrianFaughnan) December 27, 2021

We don’t like him anyway.

This is what a sad trombone sounds like when you slow it down. — Seen Loitering (@SLoitering) December 28, 2021

Joe Biden’s entire political career has been a sad trombone.

But the fact that Caleb was able to create something so magnificent almost makes Joe Biden’s intellectual and moral failings worth it.

This deserves a million RTs. https://t.co/f6AzFvElbI — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) December 28, 2021

This is when Caleb peaked. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) December 28, 2021

Caleb is a national treasure. And let's go Brandon. https://t.co/5wEN6iRbXb — Brodigan (@brodigan) December 27, 2021

